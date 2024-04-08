Category:
Reality Steve teases the first group date of ‘The Bachelorette’ season 21, featuring ‘men in boxers and thongs’

Typical move by the 'Bachelor' crew...
Published: Apr 8, 2024 04:13 pm
Screengrab via ABC

Jenn Tran is officially in the midst of her journey to find lasting love, beginning filming for her season of The Bachelorette on March 28, just one day after the finale of The Bachelor season 28.

Beginning at a Bachelor Mansion that is brand new to the franchise — Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, California — it looks like Jenn and her men hit the road almost instantaneously, heading to Australia and New Zealand just one day after filming for the beloved competition series began. How wild is that?

Despite being down under as we speak, it looks like Reality Steve is still supplying Bachelor Nation with spoilers all season long, beginning with the first group date of the season. While it is unclear which individuals embarked on this group date, keep scrolling for all of the nitty gritty details nonetheless…

According to Reality Steve, the first group date of the season took place on April 7 and consisted of “10 guys doing a — you guessed it — male stripper revue. This show loves to put men in boxers & thongs.”

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are no strangers to group dates like this, with Joey Graziadei’s ladies competing in a “Mrs. Right” pageant judged by Golden Bachelor girl gang April Kirkwood, Susan Noles, Kathy Swarts and Nancy Hulkower, as well as Zach Shallcross’ ladies participating in a “Bachelor Big Energy” event hosted by pop star Latto and judged by Bachelor alums Courtney Robertson, Tahzjuan Hawkins, and Victoria Fuller. Similar dates have also occurred on seasons starring Charity Lawson, Peter Weber, Ben Higgins, and more, respectively.

For this group date in particular, the guest judges — alongside the one and only Jenn Tran, of course — were Becky and Elly Miles, the pair of sisters that were the co-Australian Bachelorettes in 2020. How sweet is that?

At the end of the day, fans of the Bachelor franchise have just one burning question: Who secured the group date rose in the end? Well, it looks like we will just have to tune into The Bachelor season 21 when it airs to find out for ourselves…

