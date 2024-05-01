10 best episodes of ‘Evil Lives Here’

There’s a documentary show on Investigation Discovery (ID) called Evil Lives Here that’s quietly become one of the most popular true crime shows around. It’s an hour-long show that interviews a family member or close friend of a heinous criminal, and the subsequent effect that has on everyone close to them. The show’s been on the air since 2016, and there are more than 130 episodes. What are the 10 best? That’s what we’re here for.

Recommended Videos

The show blends reenactments, family photos, police footage and more to tell the story of each episode’s antagonist. The popular show recently completed its 15th season, and it’s received praise for how it handles the cases and victims. Instead of blatant sensationalism, the show is more subtle and nuanced; more thoughtful and psychological.

ID development and production executive Winona Meringolo said she wanted to highlight the stories of victims who were also close with the killer, because that story never really gets told in detail.

“There’s the question that I think a lot of people aren’t faced with, and that is what would you do as a family member when faced with the fact that your loved one has committed a terrible act, something that you believe to be heinous and unforgivable? A lot of the time, these family members turn their loved ones in. They’re a victim, a different kind of victim, and what we were finding is that those stories weren’t being shown on television.”

Here are the best ten episodes of Evil Lives Here:

“One of His Women” – S5E10

Aziza Kibibi was only an 8-year-old when her father Aswad Ayinde began sexually abusing her. Under the sick guise of instructing his daughter “how to be a woman,” he raped her so often that she bore five of his children. Ayinde is also known as Charles McGill, famous for directing the “Killing Me Softly” video by the Fugees.

“It Was all Judith” – S7E01

In this disturbing episode, Judith Hawkey coerces her 10-year-old son stepson to kill his father and then lie about it. Corey Breininger was told to shoot his dad in the head and then claim the gun accidentally went off. He kept the secret for ten years, but eventually the truth came out, and Hawkey finally faced justice.

“To Infinity and Back” – S9E08

The marriage between Claire Throssell and Darren Sykes started beautifully, with displays of affection and compassion. However, what she didn’t know is that it was just a ploy to control her life and keep her in line. If she doesn’t? The consequences will be dire. Unfortunately, it was sons Jack and Paul that faced those fatal consequences in a brutal murder that shocked the nation. Perhaps there is nothing more disturbing than a father murdering his own children. This is a tough watch.

“She Should Be Left To Die” – S11E07

Youtuber, Alyssa Anne Dayvault has bagged 40 years jail term for killing her 2 newborns and dumping their bodies in trash pic.twitter.com/DiC7Hk5KcQ — Naija (@Naija_PR) November 9, 2020

Alyssa Anne Dayvault was a successful YouTube makeup artist with a dark secret: On two separate occasions she gave birth in secret, then discarded the babies in a trash can. The only reason she was caught is because after her second baby, she had a tear that got infected and she had to go to the hospital. Doctors found a placenta in her, and then everything fell apart. It just goes to show you never know what’s going on with a person in secret.

“Locked in the Closet” – S11E01

When young brothers are locked in a closet by their mother’s girlfriend, Alice Jenkins, they think it’s just a fun game. If only that were the case. Jenkins would keep the boys locked in there for weeks at a time. She made them eat human and animal feces, and beat them regularly. The boys ranged in age from 7 to 16. The boys’ mother, Mary Rowles, simply stood by and let the abuse happen. Jenkins was eventually sentenced to prison, where she claims she’s rehabilitated, and wants to be released.

“My Son Should Die in Prison” – S10E01

In 2016, Dylan Eason, then 19, beat his stepmother, Dr. Cynthia Campbell Eason, to death in her own home. He did so with a man named Isaiah Churchwell, then stole some items and fled. Dylan’s father Jon Eason said he wanted the death penalty for his son in court, and openly expresses a desire that his son is murdered in jail. It’s a rare story of a father turning on his son forever.

“My Twisted Sister” – S6E08

Elizabeth Flores tried for years to get a hold of her sister Louise Anna Turpin and let her see her nieces and nephews. Louise never obliged, and she had a terribly dark reason for doing so: her 13 children were shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks, stewing in their own feces. Elizabeth said she would go to her sister’s house but was only allowed in the driveway and never inside. Turns out there was a reason for that.

“The Grim Reaper” – S4E07

Gregory Scarpa was nicknamed the Grim Reaper because he was a hitman for the Colombo crime family. When Linda finds out that Scarpa is actually her father, she’s actually overjoyed. Then she realizes that being the Grim Reaper’s daughter is not only troubling, it’s dangerous.

“Why Did I Let Him In?” – S10E03

When Teshana Singleton starts dating Cedric Ricks, the fact that he’s obsessed with her excites her. That obsession quickly turns nefarious and leaves her in a difficult position when he threatens her life if he leaves. After years of abuse, she got the courage to leave the relationship, which almost definitely saved her life. He would eventually stab a girlfriend to death in front of her sons, and then turn the knife on them. Truly horrifying.

“Under His Thumb” – S5E04

Like so many true crime stories before, Jamie Clark is a lonely woman looking for love. She meets Anthony Lord and slowly but surely realizes his perverted and nefarious plans for her, but by then it’s too late. Lord would end up on Death Row for killing two and injuring four more people.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more