What happened to Steve from ‘Blue’s Clues?’

Back in the ‘90s, the realm of children’s television was dominated by the eye-catching narrative in Blue’s Clues, resulting in childhood nostalgia still being felt all these years later whenever ‘90s kids hear the unforgettable theme song from the show.

As engaging as the show was for its scenic setup and memorable characters, most ‘90s kids fondly remember the series for featuring one of the most delightful hosts ever — and that would be Steve Burns. While tuning in to the ever-popular series, bright-eyed viewers found themselves enamored with Steve’s soft-spoken nature and undeniable ability to bond with his fans watching at home. From there, the Nickelodeon series caught lightning in a bottle — with Steve serving as the host of the interactive show from 1996 to 2002.

Despite his overwhelming popularity amongst young fans, Steve eventually departed from the show and was replaced with a new host, but ‘90s kids have yet to forget about Steve and continue to hold on to his cheerfulness — with a large majority wondering what he’s up to now.

So, what is Steve up to?

Following his departure from Blue’s Clues, Burns devoted his professional life to creating music, as well as lightly dabbling in several acting roles throughout the years. In addition, Burns has lent his voice on several occasions for voice acting work — including doing several voiceover campaigns for Snickers.

While Burns has relatively kept a low profile over the years, he recently skyrocketed back into the public spotlight after he made a viral TikTok video where he “checked in” on his millennial fans and all the ‘90s kids who still hold a special place in his heart. In the video, Burns remained silent for most of it, allowing the viewer to “speak” to him about any troubles — especially in the aftermath of the Quiet on Set documentary being released.

So while Blue’s Clues is undoubtedly a project of the past, it’s clear that Steve is still a memorable figure from our childhoods.

