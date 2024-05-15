Celina Powell
Who is Celina Powell, and is she really dating Clay from ‘Love is Blind?’

The OnlyFans favorite is shacking up with a new beau.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
Published: May 15, 2024 09:59 am

Once they get a taste of celebrity, would-be influencers can’t seem to get enough. We’ve seen it happen time and again with reality TV stars, viral sensations, and social media stars, who — like Instagram favorite Celina Powell — use digital mediums to snatch at real-world fame.

Powell’s bid to seize at stardom has seen the 28-year-old lean on provocative posts and eye-catching Instagram bait to inch her way upward. It’s been broadly successful so far, earning the influencer more than 3 million social media followers and, of late, a relationship with one of the standouts of Love is Blind season 6.

Who is Celina Powell?

Celina Powell is a 28-year-old influencer with a heavy presence on Instagram. She also boasts an impressive following on TikTok — where nearly 260,000 people tune in to her videos — along with YouTube and X, which combined add another 250,000 to the mix. Instagram alone heaps 3.2 million followers into her lap, but it’s on OnlyFans where Powell’s main body of fans resides.

That’s her primary claim to fame, and many of the people who end up on her public socials come from Powell’s corner of the content subscription service. She offers several bundles for access to her OnlyFans page, but it will cost subscribers between $10 (at a discount) for 30 days and $180 for six months.

Dating rumors with Clay Gravesande, explored

@celinapowellduh

Its ok daddy, im all u need 🫶🏼🤍 #loveisblind #fyp #miami #trending #love #couples

♬ original sound – Roo

Powell’s been popular in certain circles for a while now, but her recent attachment to a Love is Blind star is introducing the OnlyFans favorite to a whole new audience. Rumors about a relationship between her and season 6’s Clay Gravesande were seemingly confirmed by Powell herself in mid-May when she started uploading images and videos of her and Gravesande together.

In the uploads, Powell refers to AD’s one-time fiancé as “my man” and clearly shows him off as her new beau. In an upload to Instagram, they’re seen snuggling affectionately with one another, seemingly eliminating all questions about their relationship status. It seems Gravesande has fully moved on from his experience filming the Netflix show, and he’s perfectly content with his new match.

