Fans are sure Kesha’s new song is the perfect soundtrack to one of the best dark comedy children’s movies of the 2000s

Kesha recently released a new track titled “Joyride,” and fans have been praising her comeback. Comments on her YouTube video have been overwhelmingly positive as fans recognize this is her first release as an independent artist after her exit from producer Dr. Luke’s record label (a massive achievement). “This a comeback,” a fan wrote. Another also sang her praises, writing, “Not only a great song but a statement on how to come back without a whole big campaign. What a refreshing tune.”

It’s clear fans are really getting behind the musician and her latest track. “No promo, first drop as an independent artist, not even a mainstream sounding track, almost 0 hype before the release … And yet Kesha proves how a great comeback is made, she’s going viral and receiving acclaim, so deserved,” a comment reads. This is all great, but you may not be able to see (and hear) the song in the same way after you watch this TikTok clip because it compares the musician’s new sound to a memorable scene from the animated film Coraline.

The 2009 film is a dark fantasy that has been highly rated. Many kids would have watched it growing up, and we have a sneaky suspicion that TikTok user bayonettas_mole was one of them because she made a post comparing Kesha’s song to the scene with the Mice Circus (credited to the Hungarian Symphony Orchestra Budapest, Laurent Petitgirard, and Bruno Coulais).

The TikToker shared a short clip of the mouse circus scene on TikTok, and shared her thoughts in the text overlay of the video. “Someone said Kesha’s new song sounds like the Coraline mouse circus,” the text reads. She chose to play Kesha’s song in the background, and it goes so well with the footage!

“Kesha was looking for the ghost children’s eyes when she wrote this #kesha #joyride #coraline,” TikTok user bayonettas_mole captioned the post. The comment section of the post has been flooded with messages from fans who feel the same way, and many have been having a good laugh with how well the song works with this video (should this have been the official music video she used instead?!).

“It kinda sounds like a song that would be in a horror movie or smth,” a comment reads. Another fan agreed that this could have been taken right out of Coraline, writing, “All I’m going to picture when I hear this song.” Other comments on the post include, “THIS IS SO HILARIOUS OMG,” “Crazy how well it fits,” and “HAHAHA THIS IS PERFECT.”

Once you see it, you can’t unsee it!

