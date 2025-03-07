Pamela Bach’s cause of death, confirmed

Note: This article mentions suicide, please take care while reading.

Actress Pamela Bach, best known for appearing in The Young and the Restless and Baywatch, passed away at her Los Angeles home, as confirmed by her ex-husband, David Hasselhoff.

On March 5, concerned family members visited 61-year-old Bach at her home when they grew concerned after not hearing from her. LAPD officers responded to a death investigation call at about 10pm that night, and after entering the residence, found the actress dead with a gunshot wound. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled her manner of death a suicide.

Hasselhoff shared the news via a statement from his rep, saying, “Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time.”

Bach was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Oct. 16, 1963, and moved to Los Angeles in 1985 to pursue an acting career. She landed guest roles in TV shows, such as T.J. Hooker, The Fall Guy, Baywatch, The Young and Restless, and Viper. She also appeared in a few movies, including Rumble Fish, Route 66, and Castle Rock. While working on the action-crime TV series Knight Rider, she met Hasselhoff, and the two married in a private ceremony in 1989. They have two daughters together — Taylor, born in 1990; and Hayley, born in 1992.

In a 1995 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Bach addressed her roles on Baywatch, insisting that her casting wasn’t due to her connection to Hasselhoff. The actress appeared in 14 episodes, playing multiple roles throughout the series. She emphasized that, despite her husband being a producer and the star of the show, that wasn’t how she landed the job. On set, the couple kept their behavior professional, with Bach saying, “We’re not lovey-dovey in front of everyone.” Instead, she relied on her professionalism and her abilities to reinforce her commitment to acting.

Bach and Hasselhoff filed for divorce in 2006, citing irreconcilable differences. The split was contentious, with both sides making accusations against each other throughout the proceedings. When their divorce was finalized months later, Bach said, “I’ve always loved him and always will, and have love and compassion for him. It’s a very, very sad day, but a day to move on.”

Bach often shared a glimpse of her life on Instagram, posting photos and videos with her friends, daughters, and granddaughter. In a post on Jan. 1, she shared a snapshot of herself in front of a Christmas Tree, along with a short clip of her precious granddaughter. In the caption, she wrote that her “heart is full of gratitude” and wished her followers “health, happiness, and an abundance of love.”

Taylor and Hayley haven’t publicly spoken about their mother’s passing, but the latter posted a silent tribute by sharing a photo of her parents in their younger years on her Instagram Stories, where she added a white heart emoji.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.

