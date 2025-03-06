Kate Middleton and Prince William are defying ‘strict’ Royal protocols when it comes to their kids

Kate Middleton is determined to make sure her children grow up with a strong sense of duty without too much pressure from the traditions of the monarchy. It’s all in a bid to prevent the three young royals from growing up and becoming runaway monarchs like Prince Harry.

Recommended Videos

Prince Harry has sort of become a royal bogeyman in a sense, as his decision to step down from his duties and speak out against the royal family five years ago has been nothing short of a nightmare for the crown. Harry’s treatment during his childhood played a big part in his decision to leave, and his tell-all memoir revealed that he had very much been robbed of a childhood despite his privileged position. Now, it seems Kate doesn’t want to see her children go through the same thing.

Kate and William are breaking royal protocol

Speaking to RadarOnline, a source claimed that Kate and her husband, Prince William, “aren’t afraid to adapt and step away from strict protocols when the situation calls for it.” Kate wants to give her children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, as ordinary a childhood as possible.

While William has grown up being a royal his entire life, Kate’s childhood was a lot closer to a normal one. She’s got a unique perspective as a comparative outsider, and in some instances, she’s even had to teach William some basics of parenting. Being brought up as a royal might sound like a dream come true, but it isn’t always so perfect. After all, royal protocol and tradition led to Harry’s alienation from the family, so Kate and William are learning from the duke’s experience and putting their children first.

“William and Kate are dedicated to their children and prioritize family above all else. Their approach highlights what’s truly important, giving the kids the freedom to explore their interests and have a childhood that feels as normal as possible.”

Prince Harry’s upbringing is a cautionary tale

In his memoir, Spare, the duke spoke about what it was like being raised as William’s younger brother. According to him, he was always treated as lesser, as it would be his older brother that would one day be king. He claimed that King Charles had referred to him as the “spare” which is what inspired the name of his book.

The source stated that, “A key part of Kate’s parenting philosophy is ensuring that Prince George, despite being the heir, doesn’t overshadow his siblings.” Clearly, the Princess of Wales doesn’t want any of her children to feel “less than” in the same way Harry did, even if that means shunning certain royal rules.

Just recently, William skipped out on a royal appearance at the BAFTAs in order to take his family on a holiday over the half-term break. This is just one example of how the couple are juggling their royal responsibilities and parenting responsibilities a little differently to their predecessors.

It sounds like a wise move on William and Kate’s part. As much as Harry is demonized by the press, his rebellion against the firm is a perfect example of what can happen when tradition and protocol override proper parenting. It seems the Prince and Princess of Wales won’t be making that mistake with their children.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy