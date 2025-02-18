Prince William ditches public appearance to flee the U.K. with Kate Middleton for secret romantic getaway

Prince William and Princess Kate have jetted-off to the Caribbean for a well-earned holiday, but not without ruffling a few feathers in regards to skipping a royal appearance.

Details of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ have remained scarce, but we do know it’s to a location they have been to before. Arriving in time for the February half-term school break in England, the trip saw the whole gang — including three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — take to the shores of Mustique, a Caribbean island that the Royal Family has frequently visited over the years. In 2019, for example, the family’s trip to the island coincided with the sixth birthday of the royal couple’s eldest child, Prince George, who was celebrated with an official, holiday-inspired image taken by Kate Middleton.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness’s sixth birthday,” the caption read. “This photograph was taken on holiday with the family by The Duchess of Cambridge.” The photo sees George, who is second in line for the British throne, sporting a green top and an adorable smile, with foliage lining what appears to be a sandy Mustique beach in the background. In terms of this current trip, it has been reported that the Waleses flew to the privately owned island on Thursday, after making the jaunt from the nearby Saint Lucia.

It’s also believed that Middleton’s mother, Carole, was already at the destination prior to her grandkids’ arrival, in what sounds like a cute family getaway before the kids head back to school. The last time they visited Mustique, the royal family reportedly stayed at a $34,000-a week luxury villa, however details of their current accommodation are not yet known. While everyone is in need of a holiday, especially after Middleton’s health struggles in recent years, the Wales’s trip has raised some eyebrows, as it means the royal couple were absent from this year’s British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs).

While we already knew Prince William would be skipping the event prior to it taking place earlier this week, no reason was given for his absence ahead of time. We’ve now learned why William — who has been president of British Academy of Film & Television Arts since 2010 — was a no-show at the star-studded ceremony, but he at least appeared in the form of a video message. Praising the ceremony’s Rising Star Award, which this year celebrated its 20th anniversary, Prince William made mention of the “line-up of exceptional talent” that has been showcased within the category during his video message.

“Since 2006 this award has not only championed the industry’s rising stars but has helped to inspire the next generation of acting talent to pursue their dreams.” The award ultimately went to Industry star David Jonsson, who joined a list of fellow BAFTA 2025 winners like Mikey Madison (for Anora), Zoe Saldana (for Emilia Pérez) and Adrien Brody (for The Brutalist). For what it’s worth, it’s not the first time William and Kate were absent from the event, having skipped the ceremony in 2021 as it fell just days after Prince Phillip’s death.

Alongside Mustique, frequent holiday spots for Waleses include the Isles of Scilly, Anmer Hall, and the beaches of Norfolk. Happy holidaying, fam!

