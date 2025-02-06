‘Obviously he’s the most important one’: How William and Kate treat Prince George differently from their other kids, revealed

Many, I presume, aspire to one day have such an impenetrable “I’m important because I’m important” energy, that they not only convince generations of people that it’s an objective truth, but also have that “prestige” celebrated on a government level despite the human race having long since outgrown hereditary monarchies.

Recommended Videos

And if the wrong kid inherits such an attitude, they’re going to be absolutely insufferable. Luckily, Prince William and Kate Middleton don’t plan on treating 11-year-old son Prince George terribly different from his siblings Charlotte and Louis, despite him being second in line for the British throne after his father.

Speaking recently to The Sun, royal author Phil Dampier reports that while William and Kate see George as the most important child on account of his place in the throne succession line, they primarily see him as “primus inter pares”: first among equals.

He also noted how Prince Harry, brother to William, struggled with being the “spare” to William’s “heir” (Harry’s 2023 memoir was even titled Spare) during their childhood, but with two “spares” in Charlotte and Louis, the succession power dynamics may not be as prevalent here, and it may be easier for all three siblings to lean on each other.

Dampier also notes how William and Kate seem to be leaning towards sending all three of their children to the same school, as well as choosing a public school so that they have the opportunity to socialize with other children and “[grow] up well balanced and grounded.”

Certainly the days of sending royal children to spartan boarding schools like Gordonstoun have gone, and William and Kate will want their kids to be happy and settled wherever they go.

To recap, William and Kate are trying to treat Prince George like a normal child because he is a normal child, and it would therefore make sense for him to grow up like a normal child along with his siblings, who are also normal children. One wonders what their grandmother, Diana, would think of all of this.

In any case, while the burden of celebrity may be effectively inescapable, this generation of Royals is quite refreshingly stripping away tradition. As of 2011’s Perth Agreement, any member of the Royal family born after October 28, 2011, would be placed into the line of succession with absolute primogeniture, rather than male-preference primogeniture. This means that Princess Charlotte (born in 2015) is third in line for the throne when she otherwise would have been fourth, after her younger brother Louis, as the heir titles prioritized men and boys, regardless of age, prior to the Perth Agreement.

Charlotte would, of course, be bumped down the pecking order if Prince George has any children, as the succession would then fall to his firstborn. I would once again like to remind everyone, however, that Prince George is an 11-year-old child, and it would be very strange to discuss the nuances of his offspring when he likely hasn’t even encountered algebra yet.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy