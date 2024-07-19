‘I was faithful for a long time in my marriage’: Armie Hammer admits what finally drove him to cheat on his wife

Armie Hammer recently and somewhat unexpectedly sat down for a tell-all interview with Piers Morgan and it quickly became apparent that nothing was off limits. Some of the topics he received questions about from Morgan included his marriage, financial situation, and sexual proclivities, which found him detailing his relationship with Elizabeth Chambers and ultimately, his decision to cheat on his wife.

Hammer, of course, was once one of Hollywood’s most promising rising stars, having starred in several critically acclaimed films including 2010’s The Social Network, 2015’s The Man from U.N.C.L.E., and 2017’s Call Me by Your Name. It all came crashing down in 2021, however, when he was accused of abuse and cannibalism by several ex-partners, resulting in a swift removal from the Hollywood spotlight.

Now, three years and a documentary following the accusations later, Hammer has finally opened up about the many controversies he’s associated with, one of the more prominent ones being his infidelity.

Why did Armie Hammer cheat on his wife?

At the beginning of Hammer’s interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, one of the early topics that was addressed was his relationship with his ex-wife Chambers, with whom he shares two children. The two married in May 2010 after being introduced by Tyler Ramsey and announced their divorce 10 years later on July 10, 2020.

“I was married for a long portion of that, and I was faithful for a long time in my marriage,” the disgraced actor said when asked about how many women he had slept with. “I think that really saved me from going too far off the deep end.” Hammer then shared that he stayed faithful for the first seven years of his marriage, which also included a year of engagement. “I was monogamous, I was faithful, I didn’t cheat on my wife.” Until he wasn’t, of course.

The actor then explained what drove him to cheat in the first place. “I think what happens in long-term relationships are the two people will grow constantly, and if the people have to grow apart, at first it’s minuscule.” Eventually, he said, “you lose sight of each other,” which is what he claims happened with him and Chambers. When asked about how many women he was involved with, Hammer admitted that it was “probably more than the average person would be exposed to,” without actually saying a number. “I would say ‘enough,'” he explained when Morgan suggested the number might go beyond “many hundreds.”

“Infidelity was the key factor in our [divorce]. I told her that I was unfaithful,” Hammer admitted. “I got to a point where I was becoming someone that I didn’t recognize and didn’t want to be.” He revealed that he told Chambers about the infidelity, which, according to him, “had only been one person.” He then added, “It was the person who ended up accusing me of rape,” confirming that he was referring to Effie Angelova. “She was the first person who I stepped outside of my marriage for.” Hammer and his wife broke up before the abuse allegations in early 2021.

Hammer stated that Chambers reacted “appropriately” when he told her the news that he’d cheated on her. “Yeah, a lot of anger, a lot of betrayal, a lot of hurt, a lot of pain, which I caused. That’s on me.” He said that they tried working on their marriage after that, but that his infidelity caused the damage in the marriage.

While the actor seemed aware of the hurt he caused, he also seemed proud to have been faithful to his wife and held out on cheating for so long. Hammer went on to note that he and Chambers are great at co-parenting and managed to put their two children first, and this time, he really seemed to want the award for doing what he should as a parent. Whether or not he’ll ever be up for any kind of award ever again remains to be seen.

