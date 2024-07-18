Where can I watch the Armie Hammer docuseries ‘House of Hammer’?

Armie Hammer was once on the rise to become a true Hollywood superstar. With roles in the critically acclaimed The Social Network, The Man From U.N.C.L.E, and Call Me By Your Name, the actor starred alongside huge names, proving he had a promising career. That was until he was canceled and banished from Hollywood, all chronicled in the docuseries House of Hammer.

Recommended Videos

Armie Hammer got his acting start in The Social Network, proving he could be more than just a handsome face with a wealthy family to support him. However, all came crashing down in early 2021 when the actor was hit with allegations about abuse and cannibalism, believe it or not, quickly ending his career.

With the actor about to pull a Baby Reindeer-stalker move with a tell-all interview with the controversial Piers Morgan, interest in the disgraced actor spiked. So, how can you prepare for the interview and find out everything about Armie Hammer?

Where to stream House of Hammer?



A three-episode docuseries about Armie Hammer called House of Hammer directed by Elli Hakami and Julian P. Hobbs premiered in September 2022. The miniseries followed Hammer’s life, as well as the abuse and cannibalism accusations from his ex-girlfriends. On top of that, House of Hammer promised to take into account all the allegations and uncover the hidden dark secrets of his family, which don’t include just Armie Hammer’s recent controversy, but some that date back to his grandfather, industrialist Armand Hammer.

Since Warner Bros. and Discovery’s merger in 2022, the series is now available to watch on its streaming service, Max. The series had Armie Hammer’s aunt as a co-producer and included details from her memoir, Surviving My Birthright. Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, two of the victims who exposed the disturbing messages they received from the actor, are also part of the docuseries.

The upcoming Piers Morgan bombshell interview is set to premiere on Friday, and you can do your homework by watching House of Hammer first, now streaming on Max.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy