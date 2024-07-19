‘Warrior queen’: Britney Spears defends Kate Beckinsale and ends Ozzy Osbourne with a salty comeback in the same post

Britney Spears can do anything — she has proven that time and time again. From creating worldwide hits, surviving several public scandals, and escaping a conservatorship, Britney Spears is now also defending other women like Kate Beckinsale from ageist haters, and defending herself from other public people like Ozzy Osbourne.

Britney Spears has been in a conservatorship for over a decade, and just got the right to live her life on her own terms a couple years ago. While she is not ready to return to the spotlight — and might never be — she uses her social media account to keep in touch with fans, sharing pictures of herself trying out dresses or videos of herself dancing. The superstar, also dubbed the Princess of Pop, has constantly had to defend her Instagram posts and now she’s doing it for other people, too.

Britney Spears fiercely defended Kate Beckinsale

British actress Kate Beckinsale is also one of the celebrities who enjoys sharing mundane moments of her fabulous life on social media. Amid several difficult losses, Beckinsale finds strength in her friends and pets, and tries to put on nice outfits that make her feel better. Unfortunately, she has been the target of several ageist and body shaming comments, many of them telling her to “dress her age” or “eat something.”

Britney Spears wasn’t having it, though, and, in a lengthy post, she called them off. First praising Beckinsale’s 2001 rom-com Serendipity, which also stars John Cusack, Britney only had great words about her and some harsh words about the haters. “I realized how incredibly cruel people were talking about her IG saying she needs more age-appropriate content… she’s in her fifties and I thought it was pretty badass how she responded with a mini bow in her hair looking literally 4 years old.”

Kate Beckinsale reacts to Britney Spears defending her:



“Women supporting women is my favourite thing. Thank you warrior queen of all queens for your incredibly sweet post. All the love right back.” pic.twitter.com/RMHi3ogkbD — Fan Account (@breatheonmiley) July 18, 2024

Beckinsale didn’t leave this unnoticed, writing back on her Instagram stories, “Women supporting women is my favorite thing. Thank you, Britney Spears, warrior queen of all queens for your incredibly sweet post. All the love right back.”

Britney Spears slammed Ozzy Osbourne

Just a few days ago, Ozzy Osbourne made some rather malicious comments about Spears’ Instagram account. The singer complained about the content she posts, which could’ve been solved with a quick “unfollow.” He said during an episode of the family podcast, Osbournes, “I’m fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears [dancing] on YouTube every fucking day. It’s sad. Very, very sad.” Sharon jumped in and said, “Poor little Britney. It’s heartbreaking,” while Jack added, “Very sad indeed.”

While defending Beckinsale, Spears noted that the actress’ criticism was “Not as bad as some of my comments saying it’s sad that I’m as old as I am and I’m dancing every single day on my IG.” She ended her lengthy message with, “I’m gonna do a photoshoot with Kate and tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly f**k off.”

The Osbournes are going to need a second after that burn, while we and the rest of the world are impatiently waiting for the Kate-Britney photoshoot.

