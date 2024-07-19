This is not a drill: Elon Musk wants to build a flying Iron Man suit after Trump shooting, in the worst Marvel twist of 2024

As far as the fun-filled Marvel landscape is concerned, a fresh-faced Deadpool & Wolverine trailer is certainly exciting. But Elon Musk with motivation to create a flying Iron Man suit for both himself and even possibly Donald Trump? Well, that’s definitely less exciting.

We wish we were making this up, but it appears as though the ever-growing bromance between Musk and Trump has shown no signs of slowing down. In the past, Musk has proclaimed his support and devotion for Trump — which even included the billionaire recently donating an undisclosed amount of money to Trump’s super PAC for his presidential campaign.

Flash forward to now, and perhaps Musk is already at the drawing board, thinking of ways to build a suit of armor to protect both himself and the Republican nominee. Following the attempted assassination of Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania, Musk replied to a user on X, insisting that building a suit of armor might be necessary to ensure the safety of both of their lives, especially after Musk claimed that his life has been in danger on multiple occasions.

Maybe it’s time to build that flying metal suit of armor — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2024

And while Musk didn’t outright state that he’s going to be building the suit starting tomorrow, there’s simply no denying that the connection between both men would certainly have Musk pondering the idea to keep Trump safe all the way through the upcoming election and his possible second presidency, all while keeping his own life protected.

The suit probably wouldn’t uphold the same flavor and flair that Tony Stark delivered in the ever-popular MCU for years, but considering Musk’s truckloads of money, it’s hard to discount how reliable the armor would be.

Look out for next year’s potential blockbuster, Trump & Musk, which could very well sell more tickets than Deadpool & Wolverine — but would be far less entertaining.

