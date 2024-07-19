Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Lady Gaga holding hands with Kesha
X / @ladygaga
Category:
Celebrities
Music

‘They came together to end Katy’: Lady Gaga seems to take a side and publicly supported Kesha amid Katy Perry song backlash

Lady Gaga has publicly shown support for Kesha's latest song, "Joyride."
Image of Monica Coman
Monica Coman
|

Published: Jul 19, 2024 04:06 pm

Kesha and Katy Perry are in an unspoken feud after Perry’s last song, “Woman’s World.” The wannabe feminist anthem is produced by none other than Dr. Luke and Lady Gaga just seemed to take a public stance, showing her support for Kesha.

Recommended Videos

Kesha and Katy Perry seemed to be friends in the late 2000s. Kesha even appeared in Perry’s breakout song, “I Kissed a Girl,” playing one of the girls in the background. The two of them even hung out and went partying together back in the day. However, the two of them drifted apart. Perry was even caught in between Kesha and Dr. Luke, the problematic producer who Kesha accused of physical and emotional abuse. The “Fireworks” singer worked with Dr. Luke on several hit songs, and the two just reunited for her latest song, “Woman’s World.” This led to a subtle shade from Kesha on the song’s release day.

Now, it looks like one of the biggest superstars has also weighed in on the matter: Lady Gaga, who seems to have taken a side in the feud.

Lady Gaga showed she’s a girl’s girl and supported Kesha

In a new post on social media, Lady Gaga showed she is back in the studio, working on new music. The singer has been busy with the highly-anticipated Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, where she plays Harley Quinn. However, the “Paparazzi” star is recording again. “Just me in the studio—happy as ever making music. feel so grateful, heart is peaceful. It’s like meditation. I can’t wait for you to hear what I’m working on,” she captioned the post.

Kesha jumped in the comments, hyping Lady Gaga’s return to music. She wrote, “Feed us mother!!!!” Not long after, Lady Gaga replied to her comment, writing, “I’m just looking for a joyride,” with several black hearts. The comment is in reference to Kesha’s latest song, “Joyride.” The song is Kesha’s first release as an independent artist after leaving Dr. Luke’s record label, a huge achievement that Lady Gaga is publicly celebrating.

Fans in the comments couldn’t help but note that the two of them “ended Katy.” The “California Gurls” singer has been accused of not being a girl’s girl for still working with Dr. Luke, and her new song flopped.

However, this isn’t the first time Lady Gaga showed her support for Kesha. In 2016, Lady Gaga publicly called out fans who downplayed Kesha’s experience. “What happened to Kesha has happened to many female artists, including myself, and it will affect her for the rest of her life.” It’s nice to see that, even almost a decade later, Lady Gaga is still showing up for Kesha.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Monica Coman
Monica Coman
Monica Coman is a freelance entertainment news writer from Romania, currently living in Spain. She has been writing entertainment pieces for over six years, her work ranging from celebrity news, TV and movie features, lists, and even automotive celebrity news. She is a huge Swiftie and Potterhead.