‘They came together to end Katy’: Lady Gaga seems to take a side and publicly supported Kesha amid Katy Perry song backlash

Kesha and Katy Perry are in an unspoken feud after Perry’s last song, “Woman’s World.” The wannabe feminist anthem is produced by none other than Dr. Luke and Lady Gaga just seemed to take a public stance, showing her support for Kesha.

Kesha and Katy Perry seemed to be friends in the late 2000s. Kesha even appeared in Perry’s breakout song, “I Kissed a Girl,” playing one of the girls in the background. The two of them even hung out and went partying together back in the day. However, the two of them drifted apart. Perry was even caught in between Kesha and Dr. Luke, the problematic producer who Kesha accused of physical and emotional abuse. The “Fireworks” singer worked with Dr. Luke on several hit songs, and the two just reunited for her latest song, “Woman’s World.” This led to a subtle shade from Kesha on the song’s release day.

Now, it looks like one of the biggest superstars has also weighed in on the matter: Lady Gaga, who seems to have taken a side in the feud.

Lady Gaga showed she’s a girl’s girl and supported Kesha

In a new post on social media, Lady Gaga showed she is back in the studio, working on new music. The singer has been busy with the highly-anticipated Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, where she plays Harley Quinn. However, the “Paparazzi” star is recording again. “Just me in the studio—happy as ever making music. feel so grateful, heart is peaceful. It’s like meditation. I can’t wait for you to hear what I’m working on,” she captioned the post.

Kesha jumped in the comments, hyping Lady Gaga’s return to music. She wrote, “Feed us mother!!!!” Not long after, Lady Gaga replied to her comment, writing, “I’m just looking for a joyride,” with several black hearts. The comment is in reference to Kesha’s latest song, “Joyride.” The song is Kesha’s first release as an independent artist after leaving Dr. Luke’s record label, a huge achievement that Lady Gaga is publicly celebrating.

Fans in the comments couldn’t help but note that the two of them “ended Katy.” The “California Gurls” singer has been accused of not being a girl’s girl for still working with Dr. Luke, and her new song flopped.

However, this isn’t the first time Lady Gaga showed her support for Kesha. In 2016, Lady Gaga publicly called out fans who downplayed Kesha’s experience. “What happened to Kesha has happened to many female artists, including myself, and it will affect her for the rest of her life.” It’s nice to see that, even almost a decade later, Lady Gaga is still showing up for Kesha.

