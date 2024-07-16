Katy Perry tries to defend her new song “Woman’s World” as satire, but fans won’t have it

Katy Perry recently premiered her first single, “Woman’s World,” off her upcoming studio album 143. However, despite her initial hope, the song performed terribly in the charts and was met with backlash, and she tried to save herself by claiming the song was “satire.”

Katy Perry was once one of the hottest artists in the music industry, creating hit after hit. With songs like “Firework,” “Teenage Dream,” “California Gurls,” and “Roar,” Katy Perry seemed unstoppable. However, her last two albums have underperformed, and the singer attempted to get back to the sound that made her a superstar. Spoiler alert, she failed miserably and was even accused of using ChatGPT to write the song.

For her new single, “Woman’s World,” Perry proves that she is not the main character she sings about, because the song and the music video flopped. So, she has a very poor explanation for it.

Katy Perry calls “Woman’s World” a satire

Following the backlash, Perry responded with a clip of herself explaining the premise of her latest music video, briefly trying to save herself with a very outdated view of womanhood and feminism. In the caption, the “I Kissed a Girl” hitmaker wrote, “YOU CAN DO ANYTHING! EVEN SATIRE!” However, things didn’t go her way and fans called her out.

In the comments, people pointed out how ironic it is that she created a woman’s empowerment song while working with controversial writer and producer Dr. Luke. Perry received backlash when she announced the collab with Dr. Luke, who famously was involved in an extended lawsuit with singer Kesha, who accused him of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse. “A woman’s empowerment song produced by Dr. Luke?” asked one of the fans in the Instagram comment section. Another user noted, “Dr. Luke, Dr. Luke…you can be empowered by an abuser isn’t that amazing.”

Others tried to tell Katy that her “satire” explanation doesn’t actually work out. “Satire pokes fun at power in a clear way. If you have to explain the satire it’s not working as satire and just works to reinforce the power system at play. Also, does the satire part also apply to working with an alleged abuser? We’re confused.”

Katy Perry was just getting into fans’ good graces

All this backlash is unfortunate because Katy Perry was just starting to grow on people again. Katy has given mean-girl vibes throughout her career and made several controversial statements over the years. However, she recently seemed to have grown and vastly improved herself.

From editing NFL kicker Harrison Butker’s controversial speech into an empowering one to opening up about her support for Palestine, fans were thrilled to see Katy be so open about real problems. On top of that, fans seemed to love the new cover for her upcoming album, 143, and some were thrilled that she was trying to get back to her “Teenage Dream” hit era. However, she ruined it all with the collaboration and the “satire” music video.

