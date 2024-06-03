‘You can do anything’: Katy Perry casually ended Harrison Butker with ‘fixed’ video

Katy Perry is continuing to show up for her female fans and the members of the LGBTQ+ community. Perry just ended NFL kicker Harrison Butker for his controversial speech with a “fixed” version.

Katy Perry has shown her support for the LGBTQ+ community several times. She also had a very interesting growth when it comes to feminism, going back to her aversion to feminism and avoidance of any definite labels, to fully accept her role and responsibility as a public person. To celebrate both, the “Roar” singer just did everyone a favor and posted the speech Harrison Butker should’ve given.

Katy Perry’s answer to Harrison Butker is the one we didn’t know we needed

Ringing in Pride Month, Katy Perry took to social media to share her own positive message to everyone. In the aftermath of NFL kicker Harrison Butker’s controversial commencement speech at a Catholic private liberal arts school, Perry entered the chat and ended Butker once and for all.

The Kansas City Chiefs kicker has been under fire since his comments about a woman’s role should only be that of a homemaker, and that their achievements don’t matter once they become a wife and mother. He said, “Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world,” he begins, “but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.” Butker credited his wife, Isabelle, for pursuing his career and allowing him to become “the man he is today” because she “embraced one of the most important titles of all: homemaker.”

However, it’s Perry’s version that won everyone’s hearts. In the edited video, Harrison Butker still says his speech, but it was reordered to be less controversial, “For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives. How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking of all the promotions and titles you’re going to get in your career? I would venture to guess the women here today are going to lead successful careers in the world.”

Butker added in the edited version, “I say this all to you because I’ve seen it firsthand. How much happier someone can be supporting women and not saying that the majority of you are most excited about marriage and the children you will bring into this world.” He concluded, “The road ahead is bright. Times are changing. Society is shifting, and people young and old are embracing diversity, equity, and inclusion. With that said, I want to say Happy Pride Month to all of you and congratulations Class of 2024!”

advocating for a free palestine and now this? i have a newfound respect for katy perry, she's been mothering lately! — 𝗣𝗘𝗣𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦 (@WHITEH0TPEPPERS) June 2, 2024 katy been mothering lately… we have to stan — emy (@emysbill) June 2, 2024

Katy captioned her amazing “fixed” video: “fixed this for my girls, my graduates, and my gays — you can do anything, congratulations and happy pride.” The “California Gurls” singer turned off the comments on the post, but the video has over 180k likes, with many praising her comments online. This comes in the aftermath of Perry making her stance on the Israel-Hamas war, showing her public support for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine.

