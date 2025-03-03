Who designed Zoe Saldaña’s 2025 Oscars necklace?

The 2025 Academy Awards didn’t disappoint. From Mikey Madison’s Best Actress win to Kieran Culkin’s adorable shout-out to Jeremy Strong, there’s a lot for fans to unpack today.

Recommended Videos

Although anticipation for who will take home each golden trophy is always at an all-time high, another part of the Oscars is equally important: the red carpet. Is there anything better than putting out an array of snacks (chips and guac for me, please) and debating who had the best look? There are usually a few stand-out gowns, but this time, as soon as viewers saw Zoe Saldaña, they had one question: who made her incredible and beautiful necklace? Let’s find out!

Who was the designer of Zoe Saldaña’s 2025 Oscars necklace?

Saldaña won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for playing lawyer Rita Mora Castro in Emilia Pérez, and people noticed her jewelry right away. According to Harper’s Bazaar, Cartier designed Saldaña’s Oscars necklace. And also according to the publication, you can wear it as a bracelet or on your shoulder.

Saldaña said she was “honored to be the first person” to put this on. She added, “Its bold creativity and magnetic energy feel like a perfect fit for the Oscars night.” This is no ordinary necklace, of course. It has a 10.10-carat Zambian emerald, diamonds, and onyx, and is called Pantheres Versatiles. Harper’s Bazaar shared a fascinating and awe-inspiring detail: the necklace was created in 34 months. That’s 4,827 hours! Considering people’s attention spans these days, that is seriously impressive.

The actress is a huge fan of fashion, so it’s no wonder she was drawn to this particular Cartier necklace. In 2010, she said of her favorite designers, “I tend to go with more dramatic designers, Givenchy, Alaia, Christian Lacroix and Calvin Klein.” The Pantheres Versatiles is definitely a showstopper!

Screengrab via Netflix

Since Cartier’s necklaces can be priced upwards of tens of thousands, I can only imagine the price tag on Saldaña’s Oscars jewelry, since the actual cost has not been reported. Chances are if you have to ask, you can’t afford it. While I would be super nervous about breaking or losing such an expensive piece, she’s of course a pro and has worn designer clothing and jewelry to countless awards shows. She has also worked with her stylist, Petra Flannery, for a while, including for this big night. In a 2012 interview with PEOPLE, Flannery said, Zoë can wear things that a lot of people can’t wear, and she pulls it off and looks beautiful all the time. We like taking those risks.” The actress added in the same interview that stylists “are such an important element to the composition of an artist’s image.”

Saldaña’s Oscars 2025 look was 100 percent perfection thanks to her gorgeous deep red gown and the Cartier Pantheres Versatiles necklace. Back in 2013, the actress told Elle Magazine that she wears black since she’s from New York but her mom told her “To be myself. And wear color, for God’s sake.” So, it was fitting that on this massive night when she marked this big milestone and wore a beautiful red dress with a special piece of jewelry, her mom was in the audience. How sweet is that?!

With Avatar: Fire and Ash and Avatar 4 in the works and her recent role on the Paramount+ series Lionness, not to mention her Oscars win, Saldaña’s career is only going to get better and better. I can’t wait to see her next award show look.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy