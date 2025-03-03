Where can I stream ‘Anora?’

Even before its big win at the Academy Awards, Anora was already generating buzz. The new film from Sean Baker won the Palme d’Or at last year’s Cannes film festival and received incredibly high praise from critics and audiences alike upon its general release.

But the winning streak didn’t stop there. Last night Anora bagged an impressive five Oscars, including the Best Actress award for break-out star Mikey Madison along with four awards for Sean Baker, an achievement last accomplished by Walt Disney 70 years ago. Naturally, the comedy-drama is now getting a whole lot more attention after such an impressive haul, but a lot of people may have missed it during its initial run in theaters. So is Anora available to watch on streaming? And if so, where?

Where to watch ‘Anora’

Right now, Anora isn’t available to stream on any of the vast selection of streaming services out there. However, it is available to rent on most platforms, including Amazon Prime, Apple TV, YouTube, and Google Play Movies for the reasonable price of $5.99.

It’s definitely worth the price, as the film features numerous great performances, not just from Madison, but her co-stars too. Mark Eydelshteyn is great as the spoilt son of a Russian oligarch while Yura Borisov (who was also nominated for the Best Supporting Actor Award) is another stand-out. Of course, the writing and directing speak for themselves, it’s a great story, and Sean Baker has proven he is a director worth following.

For those who would rather wait for a physical release the film will be available on Blu-ray and DVD from April 29th 2025.

When will ‘Anora’ be available on streaming?

While it’s not always easy to predict when a film will be available to watch on streaming fans won’t have to wait too long to see Anora at home without paying extra to rent it, as the Oscar winning picture is expected to arrive on Hulu as soon as this month. According to an article from Forbes the film will be available on the streaming platform from Mar. 17th and for those who do not have a Hulu account, they can get a 30-day trial let’s you experience the film for free.

It’s not yet known if Anora will be made available elsewhere at a later date, although like most films, it’s likely it will come and go on the various platforms in the coming months and years, so keep an eye out as this is one Oscar winner you won’t want to miss.

