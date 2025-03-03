You’ll never guess which of his former roles Robert Pattinson wants to resurrect

Robert Pattinson has played it all, from brooding vampire, to masked vigilante, and even a socially awkward lighthouse keeper. But when asked which of his past roles he’d bring back to life, his answer wasn’t what most fans expected. With options like Edward Cullen from Twilight or Neil, his mysterious character from Tenet, there were plenty of picks that could have made sense. Maybe he’d pick a character with unfinished business? Or perhaps, one whose story could have taken a different turn? Oh no, Pattinson’s pick sent fans into a full-blown nostalgia spiral.

A heartbreaking choice

During the press tour for his upcoming sci-fi film Mickey 17, Pattinson sat down with content creator Brooke Averick for an interview that turned out to be one of the highlights of the promo run. She asked him a simple yet thought-provoking question: “Out of all the characters you’ve played, if you could pick one of your past characters to bring back to life and start over, who would it be?” Pattinson didn’t hesitate with his response.

I was thinking maybe like Cedric Diggory… It was a tragic one.

For those who need a refresher, Cedric Diggory was the golden boy of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. A Hufflepuff through and through, he was brave, kind, and honorable. He was also one of the few characters in the Harry Potter film series who didn’t have a dark or complicated past. Similarly, Cedric wasn’t haunted by trauma or chasing redemption. He was just a good person who wanted to do the right thing. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough to save him.

Cedric was chosen as Hogwarts’ champion in the Triwizard Tournament, competing alongside Harry Potter. Despite the tournament’s high stakes, Cedric and Harry maintained a sense of mutual respect, even helping each other along the way. But in the final challenge, everything took a terrifying turn, and Cedric was killed by Peter Pettigrew on Voldemort’s orders. No epic battle. No final words. Just a senseless, gut-wrenching death.

The moment was made even more painful by the reaction of Cedric’s father, Amos Diggory. Even to this day, his grief-stricken screams still echo in our minds. Evidently, it was one of the most shocking deaths in the series, and fans have never really gotten over Cedric’s tragic goodbye. Also, hearing Robert acknowledge that just makes it hit even harder.

What if Cedric got a second chance?

Cedric’s death felt unfair because it was unfair. That’s why it’s interesting to compare Cedric to Mickey Barnes in Mickey 17. Both are thrown into extreme situations beyond their control, and both meet an untimely fate. The only difference is that Mickey gets to come back. Imagine a world where Cedric Diggory had that chance?

Would he have changed the course of the Harry Potter series? Would he have fought alongside Harry against Voldemort? Or would the trauma of dying and coming back alter his personality completely?

It’s definitely a fascinating thought experiment, and it just goes to show that, even after all these years, Cedric Diggory’s death still haunts us. And if Robert Pattinson could bring him back, you know Harry Potter fans would be first in line to see what Cedric’s second chance might look like.

