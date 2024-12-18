Oh wow, some joker thought Robert Pattinson quit acting after ‘Twilight’ and things quickly got airport awkward

Some people might like to forget the whole Twilight franchise (and I’d like to have a stern chat with them), but Robert Pattinson‘s post-vampire career has been admirable. While those who haven’t been living under a rock have rightfully admired the different challenges the English actor takes on, one person thought Pattinson moved on from Hollywood after inspiring the iconic Team Edward vs. Team Jacob debate.

In an interview with The New York Times, Pattinson shared that he and Suki Waterhouse, his fiance, were at the airport when an employee said, “Hey, you’re the guy from Twilight. Why’d you stop acting?” It might seem like there was no good way for the actor to respond to that… but he came up with the best answer ever. He said, “I was like… ‘I’m Batman?'”

Image via Warner Bros.

It’s unclear how someone wouldn’t have known that the actor starred in The Batman, which was released in 2022 and made, you know, just a little bit of money at the box office. Edward may be famous (and famously cringeworthy, or terrible, depending on who you ask), but isn’t Batman a more iconic character? It was big news when Pattinson was cast in the role in 2019, especially since he was following in the footsteps of acclaimed actors such as Christian Bale and Michael Keaton.

Pattinson might not have given up acting after starring in Twilight, but he hasn’t exactly painted a fantastic and positive picture of working on the YA franchise. Pattinson called Edward “ridiculous” and “a weirdo,” which, fair, but that’s not exactly how you expect an actor to treat one of their most well-known characters. It seems that his issue is more with the overwhelming nature of his celebrity status than with the movies themselves. In 2015, he talked about this experience and said, “I didn’t go into a supermarket for about six years.” He also said fans would park themselves at his house, which sounds terrifying; however, time appears to have softened Pattinson’s feelings toward the Edward/Bella/Jacob love triangle. He said in 2019, “Now the intensity has died down and it’s just very warm memories.”

Image via Summit Entertainment

I’d argue that Pattinson should be proud of his work on Twilight because the phenomenon captured people’s hearts and proved he was a promising actor. I get why people don’t enjoy the franchise, but cringeworthy scenes of watching Bella while she sleeps aside, he made Edward more than just a pretty face, and you really believed that he was a vampire trying to do the right thing. Or maybe I’m wrong and I just want to defend Pattinson because he’s so sweet.

Either way, there’s no doubt Pattison’s career after Twilight has been much more compelling and praiseworthy. From the Christopher Nolan drama Tenet to the overwhelmingly dark horror film The Lighthouse and the crime thriller The Devil All The Time, he has become known for picking all kinds of seemingly random but interesting post-Twilight parts. And no one should forget that he even starred in a Harry Potter film before he was famous.

Maybe the person at the airport decided to watch Pattinson’s post-Twilight catalog after his little gaffe and was as impressed as everyone else by what the actor had accomplished. And at least he wasn’t swarmed by hordes of teen girls while traveling, which was a common scenario back in the day.

