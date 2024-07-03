Suki Waterhouse gives rare insight into her personal life with Robert Pattinson, shares ‘very, very intense’ story about their first meeting

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are very private about their personal life, but Suki just gave a rare insight into their life and revealed how they first met.

Model, singer, and actress Suki Waterhouse and Twilight and The Batman actor Robert Pattinson first sparked relationship rumors in July 2018 when they were spotted holding hands in London, U.K. Their relationship has always been very low-key, and the two of them were reluctant to address their romance. The couple got engaged in December 2023, a month after Suki announced they were expecting their first child. The couple welcomed a daughter in March of 2024, and kept their relationship away from the media.

Suki Waterhouse described her “very intense” first meeting with Robert Pattinson



The couple has been happily dating for almost six years, but they rarely addressed their relationship in the media. In a new cover story for British Vogue, Suki got more open about her personal life, even posing with her newborn daughter. She also explained how she met her now-fiancé in 2018 at a star-studded event.

“It was very, very intense. There were lots of ‘big’ characters [there], real heavy-hitters. … Al Pacino was there. Javier [Bardem] and Penélope [Cruz] were there … and, you know, everyone was really acting. I was sure that I’d met him a long time ago, but he didn’t think that we had,” Waterhouse continued about their first meeting, and added “started giggling at the absurdity of the whole thing” to the point where they “got told off. There was a director that separated us because we were laughing too much.”

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress couldn’t help but reveal, “I think Rob’s quite funny. I light up when I’m around him.” She also explained that living in Los Angeles “definitely became more fun,” although the couple is still considering relocating back to their native hometown, London.

Suki, who explores her past relationships and breakups in her songs, also admitted that R-Patz doesn’t care about her singing about her former high-profile relationships. In the past, she dated Diego Luna and Miles Kane, but her most defining ex is actor Bradley Cooper. “He couldn’t really give a s—,” she explained, noting that Robert has “a lot of humor about that kind of stuff.” She added, “He’s like, ‘No one’s better than me, so whatever.’”

While the two are private about their personal life, Suki explained that she doesn’t rule out writing about him. “Rob can still get a sh***y song. You can find things to be p****d about.” So far, he seems to have escaped the songwriting wrath. On top of that, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse seem to have found the secret of keeping their relationship private and still enjoying their respective jobs while publicly supporting one another.

