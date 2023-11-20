How many kids does Suki Waterhouse have?

Robert Pattinson and his longtime girlfriend Suki Waterhouse are expecting.

The famous pair have been an item since 2018, and their little family is set to expand soon. Waterhouse revealed her pregnancy at Mexico’s Corona Capital Festival over the weekend, joking with fans that she donned a particularly sparkly outfit in hopes of distracting from her baby bump. Her charming announcement quickly spread online, where fans are gushing over the impending child.

Pattinson and Waterhouse have always made a popular pair, particularly as both have recently seen new career challenges elevate their stardom to new heights. For Pattinson it was 2022’s Batman, and for Waterhouse it was 2023’s Daisy Jones & The Six. Both projects helped audiences to see Pattinson and Waterhouse in a new light, and the former aided in making Pattinson one of the best-paid actors in Hollywood.

That rising net worth is a good thing, now that the pair are set to welcome a new addition. They’ve yet to officially tie the knot — assuming they’re even interested in doing so — but it’s clear both Pattinson and Waterhouse are in it for keeps. Both have enjoyed lengthy, high-profile relationships in the past, but it seems the calmer, more low-key relationship they’re both in now suits their style far more.

Does Suki Waterhouse have any other children?

only suki waterhouse would confirm she’s pregnant this way pic.twitter.com/hpLSW8BZpu — em (@sukimilkteeth) November 19, 2023

Robert Pattinson has been a big name in the States for years, thanks to his involvement in several massively popular franchises. He’s moved far beyond his early days in Harry Potter and Twilight, but those success stories were a big element behind the actor’s current success.

The same can’t be said for Suki Waterhouse yet but she’s on her way to joining Pattinson as a household name. Her appearance in 2023’s Daisy Jones & The Six, paired with prior favorites like Detective Pikachu and The Divergent Series: Insurgent, is elevating her to new heights, particularly when paired with her charming demeanor in interviews and clear vocal talent.

While most people know Pattinson from his work on the big screen, Waterhouse is far better known for her work on stage. She’s a talented singer, and — though she’s only put out a single album so far — that 2022 release was broadly popular among fans. As were her singles, which she’s been releasing since 2016, and her career as a model, which began more than a decade ago.

Overall, Waterhouse and Pattinson are both enjoying flourishing careers, and the news of their soon-to-be bundle of joy has fans overjoyed. Their new addition will be both Pattinson and Waterhouse’s first child, but fans of both stars are ardently hoping there will be plenty more. Waterhouse is still in her early 30s, which leaves her with plenty of time to expand the family more, should she choose.

With a flourishing career and a boyfriend that rests among Hollywood’s top earners, the future is rife with possibilities for Waterhouse. She’s already eyeing a surge in popularity, thanks to her performance in Daisy Jones & The Six, and with a new baby on the way and a solid relationship at her back, the future is nothing but positive.