Where is the cast of ‘Twilight’ now?

When the Twilight movie saga hit theaters, it caused a huge wave of excitement for vampire entertainment lovers across-the-board. Seeing human beings falling in love with vampires tends to be one of the most complicated, intriguing love story scenarios of all time. In the Twilight saga, Bella Swan is a teenage girl who falls head-over-heels for Edward Cullen, a teenage vampire. In reality, Cullen is actually hundreds of years old and has existed for centuries; the age difference somehow isn’t the only factor adding to the chaotic confusion of their love story though. Besides Bella and Edward being centuries apart in age, there is also a messy love triangle with Jacob Black, the local werewolf. Here is everything you should know about the actors behind these roles and what they get up to years later.

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart portrays Bella Swan in the Twilight Saga. As of now, her acting career has moved in an impressively solid direction. Some of her recent movies include Charlie’s Angels, Underwater, Seberg, Happiest Season, and Spencer. In Spencer, she plays none other than the late princess Diana. As of 2021, Stewart is engaged to her girlfriend Dylan Meyer. They met eight years ago but started dating in Summer 2019. As of now, it seems wedding bells will be ringing for the couple sometime soon.

Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson played the beloved role of Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga — the hunky vampire that young fans were crushing on all over the globe. After Twilight, Pattinson has been doing extremely well for himself. As one of the biggest movies coming out in 2022, Pattinson will be playing the titular role in The Batman, alongside Colin Farrell and Paul Dano. Needless to say, fans are excited to see Pattinson leave his Twilight career behind and pursue a spotlight DC role. Some of his other major movies include Tenet, The Lighthouse, and The King. As far as his personal life goes, Pattinson is currently dating a woman named Suki Waterhouse; they have been together since 2018, and are still going strong.

Taylor Lautner

Taylor Lautner portrayed the lovable werewolf Jacob Black in the Twilight saga. As of now, Lautner is engaged to his girlfriend Tay Dome. They announced their engagement in November 2021 on Instagram. Before proposing, he was once involved in a high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift. It seems that love is totally in the air for Lautner and his current partner though. Since the Twilight movies came to an end, Lautner starred in Run the Tide, The Ridiculous 6, and Tracers.

Ashley Greene

Alice Cullen was portrayed by Ashley Greene in the Twilight saga. Her most recent project is the 2021 movie Aftermath which is considered a horror movie. Aftermath follows a young married couple that moves into their dream home with the hopes of saving their failing marriage. Instead, they realize that they must face off against the ghosts of their new humble abode. Greene has been married to her husband Paul Khoury since 2018. One of her most high-profile relationships before getting married was with Joe Jonas, but obviously, that romance didn’t last too long.

Jackson Rathbone

No one else could have portrayed a vampire quite like Jasper Hill as amazingly as Jackson Rathbone. Since the Twilight franchise came to an end, some of his newer roles include Sampson, Mixtape, and The Wall of Mexico. He also starred in a show called Finding Carter from 2014 to 2015. Finding Carter follows a girl who learns that she was abducted at the age of three by a woman she always believed to be her birth mother. Rathbone has been married to his wife Sheila Hafsadi since 2013, and they currently have three kids together.

Nikki Reed

Nikki Reed played Rosalie Hale in the Twilight saga, and even though she wasn’t the friendliest character of all at first, she eventually warmed up and became much more likable. After Twilight ended, Reed starred in a few movies, including Empire State, A Sunday Horse, and In Your Eyes. The biggest TV show role was Rachel Swann in V Wars, which premiered in 2019 and starred her husband, Ian Somerhalder. Her marriage to Somerhalder was somewhat of a controversial conversation when they first tied the knot since he used to be in a relationship with his Vampire Diaries costar Nina Dobrev. At this point, there is no bad blood between any of the actors and they all get along just fine. Reed has been married to Somerhalder since 2015 and they share one child together so far. There isn’t any word on if they plan on having more children just yet.

Kellan Lutz

Kellen Lutz did an incredible job playing Emmett Cullen in the Twilight saga, but it isn’t the only role that Lutz will forever be remembered for. He also starred in The Legend of Hercules, The Expendables, and What Men Want in recent years. The biggest TV roles for Lutz included Kenny Crosby in FBI since 2018 and FBI: Most Wanted since 2020. Lutz has been married to his wife, Brittany Lutz since 2017. They also share a child together. According to her Instagram, Lutz is living her best life with Kellen and their newborn; they enjoy spending time in nature and hanging out with their puppy.

Anna Kendrick

Although Anna Kendrick doesn’t have the biggest role ever in the Twilight saga since she simply plays Bella Swan’s high school friend, she still made a huge impact in the franchise. Kendrick has been keeping busy since Twilight ended with some of the biggest news surrounding the nominations she has rightfully earned. Kendrick has been nominated for a Tony Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, an Academy Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award so far. Her movies after Twilight include the Pitch Perfect franchise, The Accountant, Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates, Mr. Right, and so many more. In terms of TV shows, Kendrick has been involved in a comedy series called Dummy since 2020 and a rom-com series called Love Life. Is Kendrick dating anyone though? She is. She has been dating cinematographer Ben Richardson since 2014, and they’re still going strong to this day.