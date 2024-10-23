‘Wicked pajama party’: The Kardashians got a private screening of ‘Wicked’ before it hit theaters, but fans smell something fishy

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has always enjoyed flaunting all the nice things they could acquire thanks to their huge incomes, and now, they’ve done something only rich people could do. The famous sisters, alongside their many children, got the chance to enjoy a private screening of the yet-unreleased Wicked, with a guest surprise from the film’s stars, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. However, fans believe there might be something more happening behind the scenes.

Wicked is one of the most anticipated films of late 2024, and it will directly compete with Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II in a theatrical phenomenon moviegoers are calling Glicked. The musical, inspired by the popular Broadway show, has Jon M. Chu at the helm, and is expected to hit theaters on Nov. 22, 2024, a month away from the moment the Kardashians enjoyed a private screening.

The event took place at Kim Kardashian‘s Los Angeles estate, and it was an affair to remember, both for the sisters and their children. Kim documented it all in a series of short videos on her Instagram Stories. She explained, “I just came home, look what we’re watching tonight,” in one clip, showing off the entrance to her home, which featured a massive arch made up of pink balloons, an entrance decorated in pink and green, and thematic drinks. Another of the videos included a look at the massive screen, which read, “Welcome to your advanced screening,” before introducing the title and its theater release date.

Was the Wicked private screening a marketing ploy?

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo watched ‘WICKED’ with the Kardashians tonight, as revealed by Kylie Jenner’s story. pic.twitter.com/W9ethv6qF6 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 23, 2024

One of the photos shared on the sisters’ individual Instagram accounts featured a photo of their socked feet, and all of them wore pink socks, except for Ariana Grande, whose socks were green. The children also received Wicked dolls and Funko Pops with the two characters, Erivo’s Elphaba and Grande’s Glinda. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed something in one of the pictures.

Among the pictures Kim Kardashian shared to celebrate their special night were two clothes racks filled with pajamas – one of them in pink, and the other in green. She wrote at the bottom, “Wicked pajama party,” tagging the brand that made her a billionaire, Skims.

This led fans to believe that the private screening was more than an opportunity to flaunt how having a lot of money and connections could get you the opportunity to see a blockbuster film in advance. Instead, fans believe this is a marketing scheme to soft launch a new Skims collection based on the upcoming musical, and Kim’s photos sure seem like proof of that.

Image via Instagram / Kim Kardashian

People online are sure a collection is coming, although at the time of press, there has been no official confirmation, and the photo was not shared on Skims’ official account.

Oh Kimmy the businesswoman that you are — Roy 𐚁 (@ifiwerearoy) October 23, 2024 The devil works hard but Kim works harder😭 — aya ✮ (@BitchxLoveSosa) October 23, 2024

For the private screening, there were quite a lot of people. Kim and her daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 6, were there, as well as her 5-year-old son, Psalm. Kylie Jenner, 27, attended the screening with her 6-year-old daughter, Stormi, and 2-year-old son, Aire. Kourtney Kardashian, 45, was there with her daughter, Penelope, 12, while Khloé Kardashian, 40, brought her 6-year-old daughter, True, and 2-year-old son, Tatum, and their brother Rob Kardashian’s 7-year-old daughter, Dream. Rob, however, was not part of the fun night, and neither was Kendall Jenner. Kris Jenner couldn’t have missed the opportunity to mingle and network, though.

Everyone had nothing but praise for Wicked, and Kim wrote, “We laughed, we cried (a few times), and we loved it so much.” She thanked Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo for “watching the film with us,” calling the night “the most magical pajama party.” Unfortunately, my invitation got lost in the mail, apparently, so I’ll have to watch the film in theaters and order the yet unannounced Skims line online, like the rest of the world.

