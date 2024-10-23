Vampires, a remake, or a futuristic thriller? What’s the plot of Tom Holland and Christopher Nolan’s new movie?

Fresh from a wave of viral criticism from internet trolls claiming his acting career is supposedly being “washed,” Tom Holland proved skeptics wrong by bagging the hottest ticket in Hollywood – a lead role in an upcoming film by Christopher Nolan.

Nolan, who took home seven Oscars, including Best Picture, for Oppenheimer earlier this year, is working on a currently-untitled new project, with 28-year-old Holland at the forefront.

This week, Holland confirmed on Good Morning America that he received “the call of a lifetime” from Nolan, one reminiscent of his initial casting as Spider-Man a decade prior — although he kept details of the project under wraps. Variety previously reported Holland’s casting for Nolan’s film, slated for release on July 17th, 2026.

The entertainment outlet also revealed that filming is scheduled to begin in early 2025, wrapping just in time for Holland to put on his spidey suit and swing into production for Spider-Man 4, which is scheduled to begin principal photography in the summer. With a script primed for production, what can we expect from this new collaboration from the beloved actor and acclaimed filmmaker?

What is the plot of Nolan’s new movie?

Although neither Nolan nor Holland’s camps have discussed any details about the film’s synopsis, other sources have claimed a pretty zany, supernatural plot — one that’s a little out of the box for Nolan’s typical interests. According to film publication Discussing Film, the film is rumored to be a “horror about vampires in the 1920s.”

If this is the case, the film sounds strikingly similar to Ryan Coogler’s upcoming 2025 film Sinners, said to be a “vampire flick” that will be “set in the Jim Crow-era Deep South of the US.” Another film, Emily Yoshida’s GLAMOUR, is said to be centered around vampires (starring Diego Calva in a lead role) reuniting after decades apart. So, is this wrong, or do we have another vampire renaissance on our hands?

The Hollywood Reporter claimed that all is known about the plot is that it is “not present day,” pointing toward the future as a possibility — which could be the case, given Nolan’s penchant for stories involving science and technology.

Earlier this year, Nolan was slated to be involved in a remake of The Prisoner, a 1967 British miniseries following “a spy who wakes up in a mysterious village and discovers that he is trapped in an idyllic, enigmatic community,” as described by Screen Rant. However, a report by Variety seemingly quashed this speculation, stating that Nolan dropped plans for the remake after AMC beat him to the post with a miniseries led by Jim Caviezel.

Who will be supporting Tom Holland in the cast?

Discussing Film’s claim about the vampire plot also stated that Matt Damon will star alongside Holland in a supporting role. The rumor certainly is plausible, as Damon featured in a supporting role in Nolan’s last film, Oppenheimer, as Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves Jr. Other possible candidates, judging from Nolan’s tendency to frequently collaborate with said actors, are Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh, and Christian Bale.

