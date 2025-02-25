‘We may or may not survive’: The Russo brothers are aware ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ might actually be their doomsday

Spare a thought for Joe and Anthony Russo, who seem to have only just realized what they have condemned themselves to for the next few years. When Marvel handed them a sack of money and an even bigger set of action figures to play with than last time, agreeing to direct both Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars probably seemed like a smart move. Now the films are due to shoot back-to-back, however, it looks like the brothers are having second thoughts.

At the premiere of their new Netflix movie, The Electric State, the Russos were inevitably asked for more info about Doomsday. And going by their dead-eyed expressions, they may already be regretting signing up for what could well be an even more ambitious undertaking than, well, the last time they ended an MCU saga in an epic two-part cinematic event. At least then they didn’t have the pressure of one-upping themselves.

The Russos tease that Avengers: Doomsday‘s death count may include them

With Doomsday only just beginning its lengthy shoot in London, you might expect the Russos to be full of energy and excitement about what lays before them. Except, now that they’re actually starting work on this Celestial-sized behemoth of a blockbuster, it looks like they’re having second thoughts about signing that new contract with Kevin Feige.

When asked on the red carpet about Doomsday‘s status, Joe Russo confirmed Avengers 5 and 6 will be shot “fairly back-to-back” and that they’re fully aware it’s going to be “a lot of work.” He then added, “We may or may not survive, we’ll see.” We’re pretty sure that’s a joke, but while saying it he did look a bit like a weary Captain America just before all the portals open in Endgame.

The interviewer then decided to take a stab at uncovering some spoilers (maybe try Anthony Mackie next time), asking the directors whether we can expect any X-Men cameos. “Who knows, I don’t know,” Joe answers curtly. When pressed if Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman could return as Deadpool and Wolverine, a brusque Russo replied, “Maaaybe, who knows… Anybody in the Marvel bag could show up in this movie.” Joe, I hate to tell you this, but you are going to be asked that question 616 times over the next 12 months.

Nobody else knows just how enormous a task the Russos have ahead of them, as only they have attempted to do something as crazy this before. e.g make two giant-sized Marvel movies that need to wrap up years of multimedia storytelling in explosive fashion over one enormous two-year period. In this same interview, Russo teases the “way into the story” the pair dreamed up that will be “challenging for audiences and challenging for us to execute.” So it sounds like they’ve made it even harder for themselves this time around. Boys, we wish you the best of luck in achieving your death-wish. Although it may have just been quicker to yeet yourselves off a clifftop on Vormir.

