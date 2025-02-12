Anthony Mackie might want to watch his back after letting slip 3 massive ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ spoilers

Move over, Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Mackie is coming for your crown as the MCU’s biggest leak. The Sam Wilson star has always been known for having zero filter, so now that he’s the lead of Marvel’s latest, Captain America: Brave New World, and is having to do 616 press appearances a day he’s saying so much he probably shouldn’t that Kevin Feige is no doubt sweating through his baseball cap.

Recommended Videos

In fact, in the run-up to Brave New World hitting theaters this Valentine’s Day weekend, I count at least three big spoilers for next year’s Avengers: Doomsday that Mackie has spoiled ahead of time. For starters, the former Falcon actor went and confirmed reports that Doomsday will start shooting in the U.K. very soon (in March, to be precise), as well as confirming that its follow-up, Secret Wars, will go into production a year later in summer 2026.

“We shoot in London through the summer and then the following summer we shoot the next one [Avengers: Secret Wars],” he revealed to Deadline. It’s going to be a full slate.”

What’s more, in the same interview, Mackie laid out what’s next for his character for the first time. It seems Doomsday will see Sam assembling his own team of Avengers made up of those next-gen heroes who have been introduced across the Multiverse Saga so far. While we could’ve guessed this for ourselves, it’s still nice to have it confirmed, even if the studio doesn’t want us knowing anything about the plot of Avengers 5 just yet.

“I’m the Avenger from the old group that brings in the new group. So it’ll be a changing of the guard,” Mackie came clean. “As you see in the new trailer, Ross is like, ‘I want you to start up The Avengers.’ So I have to figure out who’s going to be the new Avengers. That’s the perk of being Captain America. I get to pick who I want to hang out with.”

The biggest thing Mackie has let slip during his Brave New World press tour, though, has to be the eyebrow-raising hint he made about some beloved old faces returning in Doomsday. During a filmed interview with co-star Danny Ramirez, Mackie appeared to unveil that Robert Downey Jr. won’t be the only OG Avenger coming back.

“I think for me, I’m really excited about the idea of old meeting new,” Mackie says when asked what he’s excited about for his character’s future. “The OG original cast members of the MCU and all the new people coming together to form this massive conglomerate…”

Ramirez then looks extremely concerned by Mackie’s big mouth, asking him “Is that what happens?” Mackie answers, “I don’t know,” before stressing that he’s not saying anything that wasn’t already obvious: “RDJ stood on stage and said ‘I’m coming back!'”

It’s oft been rumored that, having brought Downey back as Doctor Doom, Marvel will go the whole hog and get the rest of the 2012 Avengers cast involved in Doomsday as well, likely as multiversal (perhaps villainous) variants of themselves. If it is happening, though, then it’s likely one of the film’s most closely guarded secrets. Let’s hope Mackie kept one of Cap’s prop shields, because he might need it when the Marvel snipers come for him.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy