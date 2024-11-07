Robert Pattinson’s sci-fi thriller ‘Mickey 17’ has been delayed to secure an IMAX release

Mickey 17, the next film from Parasite director Bong Joon Ho starring the one and only Robert Pattinson won’t be welcoming theatergoers to kick off 2025. Instead, you’ll have to wait a little longer to see it as the release date has been delayed.

The highly anticipated sci-fi film was originally scheduled to be released on Jan. 31, 2025, but now it’s going to be arriving in theaters on April 18, 2025 (as reported by Variety), around three months after its original date. That’s quite a significant wait, but it’s for a good reason.

With the Michael Jackson biopic initially set to dominate IMAX theaters in April, Mickey 17 was ready to launch earlier, mostly on smaller screens. Well, Michael has been moved from April 18 to Oct. 3, so the IMAX screens are now free, and Warner Bros. has scooped in to nab them up for the new Bong Joon Ho film.

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The good news is that now Mickey 17 (not to be confused with Michael) has a new release date and will be released in IMAX theaters globally. For those who were eager to see Michael, you’ll still be able to check out the movie on the big screen when it finally gets here later in 2025. While the delay of Mickey 17 might seem annoying, it’s really a big win for fans as IMAX is without a doubt the best way to see a movie in theaters.

Since Mickey 17 has now moved, its original release date has also been swooped up. This time by Companion, a film that was originally scheduled to arrive a few weeks later on Jan. 31, 2024. Basically, it has been a giant cinema shuffle.

Mickey 17’s recent delay isn’t the first for the film. In fact, it was originally scheduled to be released in March of 2024. Obviously, that didn’t happen, and now the movie will land just over a year later. The difference between these two days is that the first one was so the film could be finished while this is simply a matter of locking down IMAX screens. Let’s hope there are no more surprise delays before it does arrive.

Robert Pattinson leads the sci-fi thriller that tells the story of Mickey Barnes, a man sent to colonize a distant ice planet. Things get strange when he finds that each time he dies a copy of himself is made to replace him that still has all of his memories. This story is based on a book by Edward Ashton called Mickey7.

While Robert Pattinson is always a major draw, Mickey 17 has garnered a ton of interest thanks to director Bong Joon Ho. The creative absolutely exploded onto the scene in 2019 with the mega-hit Parasite, and Mickey 17 will be his next film after the success. For that reason, it’s one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2025 in many circles.

For now, if you plan on seeing this movie in theaters make sure you keep April 18, 2025 free. Now you’ll be able to enjoy in on the biggest and best screens possible.

