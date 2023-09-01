Michael Jackson biopic director promises ‘the good, bad, and the ugly,’ which seems highly unlikely for obvious reasons

As one of the most iconic figures in both musical and pop culture history, it stands to reason that Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic will make a killing at the box office.

After all, Bohemian Rhapsody came within touching distance of a billion dollars despite hardly being the recipient of widespread critical acclaim, and the legendary King of Pop remains one of the most famous and fascinating celebrities there’s ever been.

(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

The downside is that there are already suspicions the project will be sugar-coated, with Jackson’s nephew Jafaar playing the lead role in an adaptation of its subject’s life story that comes with the full backing and support of his estate. When that happens, the negatives tend to get swept under the rug in favor of hagiography, and it’s an understatement to say that MJ was the recipient of some troubling allegations.

And yet, in an interview with Collider, Fuqua promised that his movie will capture “the good, the bad, and the ugly” of Jackson’s life, even if you get the distinct impression that won’t be entirely true whenever it releases.

The filmmaker wants to offer “a better insight on Michael as an artist, as a human being — the good, bad, and the ugly — and let people decide for themselves on what they feel about Michael Jackson.” Not to sound too cynical, but we’ll believe it when we see it given the way Hollywood biopics approved by living relatives and estate stewards tend to omit some very important moments in favor of avoiding potential controversies.