LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 11: Stormy Daniels attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Neon's "Pleasure" at Linwood Dunn Theater on May 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
Politics

Does Stormy Daniels have children?

Is Donald Trump's nemesis a mother?
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|
Published: May 8, 2024 10:54 am

Donald Trump faces potential criminal charges over hush money payments made while he was a presidential candidate, and it all revolves around Stormy Daniels.

Recommended Videos

The former stripper, adult film star, and current pop culture staple has claimed for years that she had an affair with the disgraced president back in 2006. During his first run for president in 2016, Trump lawyer Michael Cohen paid $130,000 to silence Daniels about the affair, but the origin of those funds came into question following Trump’s election.

The years since have seen the issue gradually escalate, before landing Trump in a lengthy criminal trial. Daniels herself recently took the bench in the ongoing proceedings, and her return to the spotlight is reminding people of just how much power this one individual holds. She might just hold the future of our presidency — maybe even our country — in her hands, as she helps the courts to determine if Trump is truly guilty of the 34 State of New York felony charges he currently faces.

Trump’s been attending court and addressing potential charges for falsifying business records since April 15, 2024, and the case’s proximity to Daniels is hauling the 45-year-old back into the spotlight. She’d managed to retreat from the public eye following Trump’s 2020 loss, but the court case is reigniting questions about the former adult film star. Outside of the salacious story currently occupying much of the nation, Daniels is just a person. She’s an equestrian, a wife, a mother, and a woman just trying to put this entire ordeal behind her.

Stormy Daniels’ family

Stormy Daniels and her daughter
Image via @thestormydaniels/Instagram

Nearly a decade after she concluded her alleged affair with Donald Trump, Stormy Daniels grew her family by one. She’s been married several times over the years — though, unlike Trump, she was unwed during the affair — but it wasn’t until the mid-2010s that she welcomed her little girl into the world.

Daniels connected with fellow adult film star Brendon Miller following several failed marriages. She and Miller tied the knot in 2015, and soon after welcomed little Caden Crain into their family. Miller and Daniels were fated to a short-lived marriage as well, ultimately divorcing in 2018, but it seems Daniels may have found Caden’s perma-father in 2022.

That’s when she married another adult film peer, Barrett Blade. Their marriage is still relatively fresh, but it seems to be going strong, which is great news for a family already tested by massive scrutiny. Little Caden deserves peace, something she likely won’t achieve until Trump’s trial concludes, but at least she’ll grow up knowing that her mother stood up for the truth, and maybe saved a nation in the process.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What did Percy Hynes White say after being dropped from ‘Wednesday’ season 2?
Percy Hynes White and Jenna Ortega in 'Wednesday'
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
What did Percy Hynes White say after being dropped from ‘Wednesday’ season 2?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 8, 2024
Read Article Ryan Reynolds’ chaotic upbringing and awkward relationship with his parents, explained
Tammy Reynolds and honoree Ryan Reynolds attend the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Award Ceremony honoring Ryan Reynolds at The Beverly Hilton on November 17, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Ryan Reynolds’ chaotic upbringing and awkward relationship with his parents, explained
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 8, 2024
Read Article What happened to Tom Selleck? 
What happened to Tom Selleck
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to Tom Selleck? 
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 8, 2024
Read Article Falling in Reverse: The Ronnie Radke controversy, explained
Ronnie Radke
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
Falling in Reverse: The Ronnie Radke controversy, explained
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 7, 2024
Read Article Tiffany Haddish’s Israel-Hamas controversy is far from her first
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: Tiffany Haddish attends the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California on April 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Tiffany Haddish’s Israel-Hamas controversy is far from her first
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What did Percy Hynes White say after being dropped from ‘Wednesday’ season 2?
Percy Hynes White and Jenna Ortega in 'Wednesday'
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
What did Percy Hynes White say after being dropped from ‘Wednesday’ season 2?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 8, 2024
Read Article Ryan Reynolds’ chaotic upbringing and awkward relationship with his parents, explained
Tammy Reynolds and honoree Ryan Reynolds attend the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Award Ceremony honoring Ryan Reynolds at The Beverly Hilton on November 17, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Ryan Reynolds’ chaotic upbringing and awkward relationship with his parents, explained
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 8, 2024
Read Article What happened to Tom Selleck? 
What happened to Tom Selleck
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to Tom Selleck? 
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 8, 2024
Read Article Falling in Reverse: The Ronnie Radke controversy, explained
Ronnie Radke
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
Falling in Reverse: The Ronnie Radke controversy, explained
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 7, 2024
Read Article Tiffany Haddish’s Israel-Hamas controversy is far from her first
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: Tiffany Haddish attends the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California on April 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Tiffany Haddish’s Israel-Hamas controversy is far from her first
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 7, 2024
Author
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.