What is Stormy Daniels’ net worth?

As an adult film actress, best-selling author, and recipient of a highly-publicized hush money settlement, Stormy Daniels wears many hats, both literally and figuratively.

While the star was once famous for her role in multiple adult films throughout the 2000s, Daniels is now best known for her entanglement with former President Donald Trump, whom she once had a tryst with that resulted in a much-discussed, and still ongoing, legal dispute that first erupted in 2018.

Daniels is once again making headlines as the start date of her hush-money trial with Trump inches ever closer. Given that Daniels was paid $130,000 to keep quiet about allegations of her affair with Trump, people are naturally curious about how that payment fits into her broader wealth. Here’s everything we know about Stormy Daniels’ net worth.

Stormy Daniels’ net worth

Stormy Daniels’ net worth is estimated to be between $1 to $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Much of this is derived from her highly lucrative career in pornography, which only intensified following the exposure she gained from the Trump scandal.

Forbes reported in 2018 that Daniels capitalized on the infamy through her work in the sex industry, estimating that her annual earnings — once thought to be in the low six-figure range — more than doubled in the wake of the scandal.

That puts her earnings anywhere upwards of $200,000; a figure that only increased as Daniels embarked on her “Make America Horny Again” strip club tour. While most strippers would command around four figures for each of these appearances, Forbes reported that Daniels took on significantly more shows across the US, and demanded significantly more for money each appearance.

It has been reported that Daniels made $75,000 from just one strip club appearance in Las Vegas, and was elsewhere making between $5,000 to $20,000 for separate shows on her tour. The money-making effects of the Trump scandal also bled into Daniels’ porn career. While the details of her 2018 contract with porn site Digital Playground are unknown, Daniels’ former employer, Wicked Employers, said she left the company after receiving “an offer that was financially better for her.”

In any case, Daniels does not make royalties from the increased traffic bought to her past adult films, at least according to experts. Some of Daniels’ net worth is derived from her 2018 memoir, Full Disclosure. The book became an instant New York Times bestseller and while Daniels’ ex-lawyer Michael Avenatti was later convicted of stealing $300,000 in royalties from the book, he was ordered to pay her $148,750 in restitution, again adding to her net worth.

At the height of the scandal, Daniels claimed that she could sell interviews with programs like 60 Minutes for $1 million, but said she refused to do so since she wasn’t going public with the scandal for money. When all’s said and done, it looks as if Stormy Daniels is laughing all the way to the bank, even amid the eye-watering legal fees she’s been paying to pursue legal action against Trump.