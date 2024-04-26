What Happened to Rachael Ray?

Rachael Ray is not just another TV personality who made things easier for us in the kitchen; she became a piece of pop culture. Her show; simply titled after her name, lasted 17 wonderful seasons. Many of her fans now wonder what she has planned as she becomes one of the first faces of lifestyle and food culture in America.

The Rachael Ray Show now airs in syndication, so check your local listings if you would like to go back and revisit 17 years of the daytime talk show that blended itself with her talents in the kitchen. However, for most of 2023, Ray enjoyed much-deserved time away from the camera. She vacationed on the coast of Italy over Labor Day back in 2023, stating that this was the first time in many years she had the holiday off.

Ray’s heartfelt goodbye from the show didn’t come without the groundwork being laid for what was to come for the television star. In summer 2023, she announced her new production company, Free Food Studios. With this new brand being in the zeitgeist, Rachael Ray has also had her hands in a healthy line of food for pets, cookware, and some meal kits for Home Chef.

Rachael Ray has also been aiding the people of Ukraine over the past few years since the country has been in peril due to the Russian attacks. She has traveled to Ukraine to help teach cooking classes, as well as partnering with brands that send a portion of their earnings to Ukraine to help the people of the country.

If you can’t tell by now, the Emmy Award winner enjoys using her brand to assist people, and in late 2023, she went even a step further. Her new show, which is currently streaming on Hulu, called Rachael Ray’s Rebuild, follows the lives of people who had their homes crumble due to natural disasters or accidents like a house fire, for example. Rachael Ray swoops in to save the day by piecing the home they love back together. The show premiered on October 23, 2023.

It seems that although Rachael Ray is not on television screens Monday through Friday for her daytime talk show, she is still making her presence felt in the world of streaming and behind the scenes for the greater good. Yeah, maybe other chefs who turned into celebrities like Anthony Bourdain took shots at her from time to time, but in the end, she’s just tried to maintain a positive impact on society.

With her iconic voice and her effervescent appearance in front of the camera, Rachael Ray has pressed on even despite some critiques of her personal life. She’s pivoted many times while not losing sight of her brand. That’s why her fans are always eager to see what’s next from her.

