It’s about time that Ryan Gosling starred in an action comedy. Not that he hasn’t before, but we’re hoping he does it again, and this time with SNL star Mikey Day along for the ride.

Day showed up in support of Gosling at the Fall Guy premiere as part of a stunt (yes, that is a pun), and after Gosling walked the carpet as himself in a mint-green suit, he returned with Day, dressed up as live-action versions of Beavis and Butt-Head.

Photo by Phillip Faraone / Stringer

If you missed out on Gosling’s recent SNL hosting gig, then this likely feels like it’s coming out of left field. On the April 13 broadcast of the show, Gosling and Day dressed up as the characters for a sketch starring Heidi Gardner and Kenan Thompson as a news anchor and a professor specializing in AI, respectively. The two attempted to have a serious discussion about the perils of unregulated AI, but were distracted by Gosling and Day, who were unaware of how much they resembled Beavis and Butt-Head. Trust me, it’s more fun to watch it than to read about it, especially if you love when cast members break character on SNL.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff / Stringer

If there was any red carpet on which to dress up as Beavis, the premiere for a comedic film is probably your best bet ⏤ and The Fall Guy, starring Gosling alongside Emily Blunt, looks like a great watch. Gosling stars as Colt Seavers, a professional stunt performer for action films who quits the business after a near-fatal accident. When he finds out his ex-girlfriend (Blunt) is directing her first film, he returns to the field to help save her movie, their relationship, and potentially, the world.

David Lietch, known for films like John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and Hobbs & Shaw, directed the film, and with those other movies under his belt, I’m hopeful that this one cements Gosling as the action star he should be. Not that he needs it; one look at his filmography shows that Gosling has picked his share of great roles over the years. But if there’s any actor who can pull off basically every movie genre known to man, my bet’s on Gosling.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor

You can watch Gosling in The Fall Guy, playing in theaters May 3. Sadly, I don’t think you’ll see Beavis or Butt-Head ⏤ or anyone who resembles them ⏤ in the film. But if we get our way, both will be headed to the big screen at some point very soon.

