The dim-witted duo have made their feature film return with Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe. This is a direct sequel to the 1996 film Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, and reviews have started to pour in ahead of its June 23rd release.

The sequel sees the pair getting sentenced to Space Camp following the events of Do America, and a black hole sends them 24 years into the future where they become Deep State targets. Beavis and Butt Head Do the Universe was written and directed by Mike Judge and stars Gary Cole, Chris Diamantopoulos, Nat Faxon, Tig Notaro, Andrea Savage, Stephen Root, Martin Starr, and Jimmy O. Yang.

Jesse Hassenger of Consequences called the sequel “one of the funniest films of the year.”

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe is one of the funniest films of the year.



REVIEW: https://t.co/o6A7ZE53gz pic.twitter.com/m1k18bsyzq — Consequence (@consequence) June 22, 2022

Alyse Wax of Collider had nothing but praise for the film, saying:

“If you were a fan of Beavis and Butt-Head, you will love them doing The Universe. They haven’t changed a bit, even though the world around them has changed. It is delightfully charming and ridiculous and completely expected, in the best way possible.”

Brittney Vincent saw the healing power of the film, as she wrote in IGN.

“Let’s be clear: this is puerile, sophomoric stuff. If you’ve been a fan since the very beginning, you’ll have a great time watching these two dolts. It’s Beavis and Butt-Head in their purest, distilled form. We don’t get much of this unhinged silliness anymore, and this kind of ridiculousness can heal the soul a bit if you let it take you over. If you love the show, you’ll love the movie, too.”

However, not everybody fully agrees. In Variety, Owen Gleiberman wrote:

“This one isn’t exactly the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ of B & B-Head sequels. It is, however, a shaggy, snark-infused lark that’s likable enough to get by.”

Daniel Fienberg from The Hollywood Reporter said:

It’s frequently funny and occasionally savage in its commentary on the changed terrain. But in proving that Beavis and Butt-Head absolutely have a place in the contemporary world, it suggests that there’s a limit to how deeply we probably want to interrogate that place.

One thing that reviewers can agree on is that Do the Universe has plenty of laughs, they just seem to differ on Beavis and Butt-Head’s function in a different and changed world. You can watch Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe on Paramount Plus starting June 23rd.