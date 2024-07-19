‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ final trailer goes out of its way to tease the multiversal cameo that would really send fans insane

With just one week left to wait, Deadpool & Wolverine‘s final trailer goes all out in ramping up the hype to the next level ahead of its release. So much so that any discussion of it should honestly come with a spoiler warning, as it gives some major stuff away that a subset of the fandom might’ve preferred not to know until they were sitting down with their popcorn.

But, hey, we’re here now and Marvel has decreed that the return of — last chance to stay spoiler-free! — Dafne Keen’s X-23 is something it wants us to know ahead of time. Laura Kinney’s comeback for the first time since 2017’s Logan is a huge deal — the daddy/daughter reunion between Wolvie and Laura is bound to be one of the film’s most emotional moments — but, actually, the trailer might have teed up an even more mind-blowing cameo at the same time.

Hear me out: Did Marvel just hint that Spider-Man himself will show up?

Could Spider-Man actually cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine? And if so, which one?

After building up to the grand reveal of Laura’s return, the comedic tag scene of the final trailer sees Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s anti-hero duo driving along, with Wade irritating Logan as he keeps himself entertained. “Pew, pew, pew!” Wade says, while making some very recognizable finger movements — he’s impersonating Spider-Man’s iconic webshooting pose (although, if we getting technical, the onomatopoeia that should accompany them is “thwip”).

On the face of it, this snippet seems to be simply yet another promise of the odd couple comedy that will define Deadpool 3. And yet, the fact that this innocuous scene was chosen as the last clip of the film’s final trailer may indicate that it holds a greater weight. It makes you wonder whether Deadpool’s Spidey impression will prove to be the only reference to our friendly neighborhood wallcrawler in the threequel. What if it’s setting up a cameo for… well, one of the three Spider-Men somewhere?

Tom Holland would obviously be the most logical choice, if any of them were going to appear, but personally I wouldn’t rule out a quick part for Andrew Garfield. It would be exactly Deadpool‘s style to have him come back to mock the interest in his No Way Home return — that time we all expected him to appear, but this time we’re really not. Likewise, Dafne Keen did say Garfield was her “master” on learning how to lie to the press to preserve spoilers. Maybe she means she actually got first-hand pointers from him on set?

If (a) Spider-Man doesn’t rub shoulders with Deadpool and Wolverine it then it’s not the end of the multiverse, but in a film that’s finding room for Jennifer Garner’s Elektra, Tyler Mane’s Sabretooth, and… *checks notes* Sticky Fingaz’s Blade, then it’s really not impossible.

