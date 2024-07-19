‘I had a great time keeping it secret’: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’s surprise cameo star learned how to lie from ‘the master’ Andrew Garfield

Guys, I have a confession to make. Previously, I argued that Taylor Swift was the Andrew Garfield of Deadpool & Wolverine — in other words, the guest star in a Marvel movie who we’re vehemently told isn’t in the thing… until we discover that they are. The jury’s still out on whether T-Swizzle does actually appear in the threequel, but ahead of its release, we’ve learned that another cameo star is the true inheritor to Andrew’s crown.

The final trailer for Deadpool 3 has released and, of course, it finds time to squeeze in just one more jaw-dropping cameo. Some may complain that we got so close to the film’s release without this leaking and yet Marvel couldn’t keep it a secret a week longer, but hey, it’s still thrilling that this long-awaited return to the Marvel multiverse is officially happening ⏤ especially as this person has hidden their involvement so well before now.

Deadpool & Wolverine‘s best-kept secret cameo comes clean on their surprise role

Yes, the surprise cameo star is none other than Dafne Keen, aka X-23 from Hugh Jackman’s last X-Men outing, Logan. It’s still unclear exactly how much the His Dark Materials actress will be part of the movie, but at least we know Laura Kinney definitely gets to reunite with her adamantium-laced dad to some degree.

With the cat (or wolverine) out of the bag, Keen came clean to Entertainment Weekly about how much she’s been entertaining herself throughout The Acolyte press tour in deflecting any questions about Deadpool & Wolverine and straight-up lying about her appearance.

“I had a great time keeping it secret. I had to do a bunch of press for a job that I just finished,” Keen admitted, referring to her turn as Jedi Jecki in the recent Star Wars Disney Plus series. “I got asked in every interview, and I just got to lie, which was really funny.”

Of course, the king of keeping Marvel’s spoilers under wraps is the aforementioned Andrew Garfield, and Keen made sure to stress that she was fully inspired by the Amazing Spider-Man icon’s peerless fibbing in the run-up to his return in Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021. “All the inspo comes from Andrew Garfield,” Keen said. “He is the master at this.”

Ah, but now, to quote from Keen’s other franchise, the student has become the master.

