Lady Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine
Screenshot via Marvel Studios
‘Now we’re talking’: ‘Deadpool 3’ fans think they finally know who Lady Deadpool is, and it’s not Blake Lively or Taylor Swift

This would either be a giant disappointment or a genius decision.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|

Published: Jul 16, 2024 12:11 pm

Deadpool & Wolverine is just a few days away from blowing all its secrets, but it’s possible that one major mystery has already been cracked thanks to a new teaser trailer which gives us our best look yet at one of the threequel’s most-anticipated cameos. No, not Cowboy Deadpool. I am referring, of course, to Lady Deadpool…

While her legs have briefly appeared in previous promos, this new teaser offers a glimpse at almost all of Lady Deadpool… except her head, allowing Marvel to keep her true identity under wraps a little while longer. Even so, that bougie blonde hairstyle of hers is only further fueling those rabid rumors that she’ll either turn out to be Blake Lively or Taylor Swift.

Like the man said… now we’re talking!

Now, obviously, that swoosh of hair is immediately very familiar to anyone who’s seen heaps of Gossip Girl.

It’s giving Blake so much, in fact, that a quick ‘Pool poll proves that most fans are convinced Ryan Reynolds has employed his real-life wife to play his own multiversal variant. At the time of writing, 65% of almost 500 voters think it’ll turn out to be Blake once the camera finally reaches Lady DP’s face.

And yet, the way that Marvel is repeatedly keeping Wanda Wilson’s face obscured like this has given rise to an alternate theory that, honestly, is probably even more the Deadpool franchise’s style. What if it’s neither Blake nor Taylor… but Ryan himself in a wig?

We call this the Scooby-Doo 2 Maneuver.

Just imagine the needle-scratch when it reveals Ryan’s grinning face.

Vote on which T-Swizzle song it could be! Mine goes to “Look What You Made Me Do.”

I mean, this wouldn’t even be the first time Ryan has had a cameo as another character in his own movie that’s directed by Shawn Levy (*cough* Free Guy *cough*).

After all the hope that Swift and/or Lively could show up in Deadpool 3, Lady Deadpool actually turning out to be a stand-in with Reynolds’ head superimposed over the top could, on the face of it (no pun intended), turn out to be a huge disappointment. And yet it’s easy to imagine it could also result in the film’s funniest scene. Besides, there’s always Dazzler!

The truth will set us free once Deadpool & Wolverine opens in cinemas on July 26.

