‘Now we’re talking’: ‘Deadpool 3’ fans think they finally know who Lady Deadpool is, and it’s not Blake Lively or Taylor Swift

Deadpool & Wolverine is just a few days away from blowing all its secrets, but it’s possible that one major mystery has already been cracked thanks to a new teaser trailer which gives us our best look yet at one of the threequel’s most-anticipated cameos. No, not Cowboy Deadpool. I am referring, of course, to Lady Deadpool…

While her legs have briefly appeared in previous promos, this new teaser offers a glimpse at almost all of Lady Deadpool… except her head, allowing Marvel to keep her true identity under wraps a little while longer. Even so, that bougie blonde hairstyle of hers is only further fueling those rabid rumors that she’ll either turn out to be Blake Lively or Taylor Swift.

Like the man said… now we’re talking!

Now we are talking — Harsh👾 (@haarsh_03) July 16, 2024

Now, obviously, that swoosh of hair is immediately very familiar to anyone who’s seen heaps of Gossip Girl.

It’s giving Blake so much, in fact, that a quick ‘Pool poll proves that most fans are convinced Ryan Reynolds has employed his real-life wife to play his own multiversal variant. At the time of writing, 65% of almost 500 voters think it’ll turn out to be Blake once the camera finally reaches Lady DP’s face.

Who is playing Lady Deadpool? — Jero Gomez Robledo (@JeroGR528491) July 16, 2024

And yet, the way that Marvel is repeatedly keeping Wanda Wilson’s face obscured like this has given rise to an alternate theory that, honestly, is probably even more the Deadpool franchise’s style. What if it’s neither Blake nor Taylor… but Ryan himself in a wig?

I'm really hoping it's just @VancityReynolds in a wig and heels — Roger, Texas Ranger (@RogerRabbid87) July 16, 2024

We call this the Scooby-Doo 2 Maneuver.

Watch it just be Ryan's face on a girls body lmaooooo — Mayhem Potato (@FadeCapture) July 16, 2024

Just imagine the needle-scratch when it reveals Ryan’s grinning face.

Everyone is all like "Lady Deadpool is gonna be so hot", but what if it turns out its just Ryan Reynolds in a wig? https://t.co/qXrfYV8qJI — James Eagan (@RealJamesEagan) July 16, 2024

Vote on which T-Swizzle song it could be! Mine goes to “Look What You Made Me Do.”

So what Lady Deadpool is gonna have Ryan Reynolds' face after playing a snippet of a Taylor Swift song to make people think she's about to show up https://t.co/TdxbzatO4N — Con (@1largepopcorn) July 16, 2024

I mean, this wouldn’t even be the first time Ryan has had a cameo as another character in his own movie that’s directed by Shawn Levy (*cough* Free Guy *cough*).

After all the hope that Swift and/or Lively could show up in Deadpool 3, Lady Deadpool actually turning out to be a stand-in with Reynolds’ head superimposed over the top could, on the face of it (no pun intended), turn out to be a huge disappointment. And yet it’s easy to imagine it could also result in the film’s funniest scene. Besides, there’s always Dazzler!

The truth will set us free once Deadpool & Wolverine opens in cinemas on July 26.

