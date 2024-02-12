Is Taylor Swift in ‘Deadpool 3?’

Forget about Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman coming together for their first MCU movie; the real question of Deadpool & Wolverine (previously known simply as Deadpool 3) is whether it’ll feature a certain acclaimed songwriter as Dazzler.

Recommended Videos

When you happen to be the biggest phenomenon in one industry, you tend to find that dipping your toes into other mediums is no longer much of a challenge. Besides, being the biggest mega-superstar on Earth tends to guarantee an endless string of rumors following you everywhere, with countless would-be analyzers overthinking your every move and reading hidden motives into them.

All of that is to say we’re not exactly surprised to learn one of the most persistent rumors involving Taylor Swift is her alleged involvement in Deadpool 3. In fact, as far as the Grammy Award-winning singer is concerned, this might actually be one of the milder gossips out there.

As always, we’re here to separate the wheat from the chaff, and the truth from the rumors. So, if you’re wondering if Taylor Swift is suddenly going to appear in Deadpool 3 with a musical number, we’ve got you covered.

Is Taylor Swift going to be in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Image via Marvel Studios

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are good friends with Taylor Swift, and the two can often be found in her company, whether it be at a Chiefs football game or even events like birthdays and Halloween. Besides, Taylor has already shown interest in the Regenerating Degenerate by borrowing Ryan’s actual Deadpool costume for a fun little Oct. 31 get-together a few years ago. You can obviously add two and two together and imagine where the initial scuttlebutt originated from, but to be perfectly honest, the idea doesn’t come completely out of the left field.

Rumors seem to suggest Taylor is going to portray Dazzler in Deadpool 3, and as comic book fans will tell you, the character is essentially a singer who turns sonic vibrations into light. Well, who better to portray Dazzler aka Alison Blaire (the similarities basically write themselves) than Taylor Swift, who not only looks like the character but has the appropriate background to bring her to life on the big screen? If there’s one comic book character that Taylor could portray, it would be Dazzler.

Now, just in time as the Deadpool & Wolverine promo campaign kicks into gear, there’s a lot of speculation and hearsay on the internet implying that Taylor will indeed cameo as Dazzler in the threequel. These rumors are so persistent that even Ryan Reynolds had to address them in a recent interview.

“Yeah, I’ve heard that one,” he said. “I think it is a sign of how eager people are to get a peek behind the curtain in this world. Every single one of these secrets and spoilers will be revealed on July 26.”

I don’t know about you, but that doesn’t seem like an outright denial. Will Taylor appear in Deadpool 3? We don’t know yet, but it seems even director Shawn Levy is playing coy according to this interview from October 2023.

“I’m going across the board. ‘No comment’ because that’s a double whammy. That’s Taylor-related. And it’s MCU-related. I’m no dummy. You’re going to have to wait and see.”

So wait and see, we shall.