Apparently they didn't learn about good sportsmanship in grade school like everyone else.

Orchestrating a satanic child trafficking ring to harvest the miraculous life-extending drug adrenochrome from tortured kids’ brains is one thing, but I draw the line at rigging the Super Bowl! Yup, “Sleepy” Joe Biden may be ambling through life with a rapidly disintegrating brain, but it seems he’s still sneaky enough to fix the most prestigious contest of the sporting year.

Last night the Kansas City Chiefs scraped a jaw-dropping 25-22 overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers to clinch their third title in five years. What with all the culture war stuff, this can’t simply be a football match, it must also be an epic political battlefield on which the soul of the nation is being fought.

Much of this centers on the all-American golden couple Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Kelce became a hate figure on the right for supporting Black Lives Matter and *gasp* advocating COVID vaccinations. Swift has traditionally played her political cards close to her chest, though endorsed Biden in 2020 and is expected to do the same in 2024. Swift had just played an arena gig in Tokyo, but made a last-minute flight to be there to support her man (the starving polar bears must be thrilled).

So the romcom ending in which Swift dashed from the stands to plant a kiss on the victorious Kelce as confetti rained around them was, for MAGA-heads, about as much fun as watching a beloved childhood pet crushed by a steamroller. But what if all this was a set-up? Can anyone say CIA psyop? Qui bono?! I’m just asking questions!

Chud social media was already vibrating with discontent, and then Joe Biden’s account did this:

Just like we drew it up. pic.twitter.com/9NBvc5nVZE — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 12, 2024

Simultaneously Hillary Clinton decided it was time to pour some more gasoline onto the fire:

Congratulations to Taylor's boyfriend—and the entire Kansas City Chiefs community! 💕🏈 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 12, 2024

This kicked up more stink than a bomb going off in the toilets at a music festival. Here’s how it’s going down in the murkier corners of the internet:

Everyone know Super Bowl is rigged good job Biden and Taylor swift for the non votes — Alison Bagwell (@bagwell_alison) February 12, 2024

And this, from a man with “common sense” in his bio:

#SuperBowl2024 rigged Taylor swift wins. I knew it would be this way. the super bowl is all an act. just like movies. no different pic.twitter.com/DuWRhY04Sc — kingbear47 (@kingbear471) February 12, 2024

We’re through the looking glass here people:

Taylor Swift & Mr. Pfizer wins the Super Bowl



Do you believe the NFL is rigged? pic.twitter.com/VX2psjLYHY — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) February 12, 2024

Fortunately, this brain genius is on the case:

The Masonic Super Bowl was rigged as usual for the Chiefs to win. As if the Taylor Swift psyop wasn’t proof enough. Watch closely as #33 fails to make a play on the wide receiver. This is another prime example of scripted nonsense from the rigged #NFLpic.twitter.com/HFwYsbubMY — Gee (@fancybrownsugar) February 12, 2024

And how could we doubt it when Kelce is just out there throwing up 666 signs?!

Travis Kelce doing the 666 hand sign pic.twitter.com/Mb4U0eapTl — MAVERICK X (@MAVERIC68078049) February 12, 2024

But hey, X is the kiddy pool when it comes to nutso takes. Let’s get messy and head over to the actual no-kidding zero irony QAnoners to see how they’re taking this:

49ers 4+9 =13 Superbowl 58 5+8 = 13 Taylor Swift recently won her 13th grammy, says 13 is her lucky number. Taylor Swift’s 13th appearance supporting the Kansas city chiefs was on the superbowl. “The 49ers finished the NFL season as the No. 1 seed in the NFC, while the Chiefs finished as the number 3 seed in the AFC. The numbers next to each other are 13.” Feb 11th 2 +11 = 13 , NFL twitter just tweeted “13 plays. 75 yards. 1 Super Bowl victory.” …

And, as another user breathlessly pointed out, Swift was born on Dec. 13 1989. All the pieces fit!

And don’t even get them started on the halftime show:

Image via Great Awakening

Well, I’m sold.

As we get closer to the November Presidential election expect the pressure cooker that is the United States to heat up to never-before-seen levels. If you think a giant evil conspiracy involving Taylor Swift, the Super Bowl and the CIA is bonkers, then you better buckle yourself in as 2024 is going to ascend to new heights of weird.