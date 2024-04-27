Is King Charles losing his battle with cancer or facing an ominously pessimistic British Government?

Yes, members of the Royal Family are bound to attract rumors and speculations, but the palace has made King Charles a big target for gossip by not sharing any updates about the Monarch of England. One can brush off the revelation that British newsrooms are actively updating his obituary, but how should one react when the government itself starts exhibiting ominous signs?

Is King Charles’ health deteriorating and rapidly going downhill? Is the palace just pretending everything is fine but the situation is far more dire than they are letting on?

In a concerning report by Daily Beast, an old friend of the family — who also revealed that the late Queen was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer before biographer Gyles Brandreth confirmed the same in Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait — has shared that Charles is “really very unwell.”

“More than they are letting on.”

What makes this update even more concerning is the fact that “multiple sources” have also disclosed to the outlet that officials of the British government are regularly reviewing copies of the “Operation Menai Bridge” — a code word for King Charles’ funeral plans that includes hundreds of pages. In fact, it is being compared to how seamlessly and smoothly the Queen’s funeral went and notes are being made on what went right as well as everything that would need improvement for Charles’ funeral.

Is it time to get really worried about Charles’ health and whether or not he will make it?

As far as the government officials responsible for updating the said funeral plans, you should not look too much into it as “serious planning for Charles’ funeral began the day after they buried the queen.”

As for the careful assessment of Menai Bridge, it is supposedly a routine and the officials remain on top of it to both achieve the “high bar” set by the Queen’s funeral and to be prepared in advance since planning for a ceremony of such scale involves everything from getting the seven regiments of Guards ready to ensure the Air Force is ready to join without a hiccup to setting up a “giant security operation because every VVIP on the planet” would be in attendance.

According to the official, such massive planning can’t be done at a moment’s notice and needs to be “meticulously planned in advance.”

Amid the brewing concerns, the palace has also made an official statement on April 26, confirming that Charles will soon “return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis.” He will start by visiting a cancer treatment center in the coming week and will be accompanied by Queen Camilla.

While the palace didn’t say it in exact words, adding that the visit would be the “first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead” does convey that Charles is well enough to plan his upcoming schedule in advance and engage in tasks that will involve his public presence.

