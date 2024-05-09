Stephen King Donald Trump Getty
Photo by Leigh Vogel/WireImage/Steven Hirsch-Pool/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
Politics

Stephen King doesn’t need a lighter to gently roast MAGA extremists to a crisp

Need some ice with that burn?
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
|
Published: May 9, 2024 12:11 pm

Horror legend Stephen King undoubtedly wears a collection of hats: He’s an author, a storytelling genius, a Maine native, a fan of streaming projects, and more recently, a professional MAGA roaster.

Recommended Videos

Then again, donning the vomit-inducing red cap is practically an action that begs others to roast you — not that supporters of Donald Trump care in the slightest. If anything, his widespread following of cultists happily stand behind him through hush money trials, farting and sleeping in court, and even playing a part in the Jan. 6 insurrection of the Capitol. 

More specifically, however, conservative extremists and right-wingers continue to fuel the fire originally kickstarted by Trump in regards to the Democratic Party “stealing” the election and allowing Joe Biden to become president, defeating the Orange Thanos Variant in the process. Nearly four years later, MAGA supporters have yet to accept defeat and continue to push the head-shaking narrative that Trump should be president right now.

Without skipping a beat, of course, King has effortlessly swooped in to offer up his thought-provoking opinion over on X in regards to the upcoming election, with the famed novelist providing some truth that MAGA extremists are definitely not going to appreciate:

Regardless of political opinion, it’s obvious by now that King takes pleasure in taking MAGA supporters to school on a daily basis. But if notable Republicans like MTG and Trump can go off on political tirades constantly (and even aimed at each other), then it makes perfect sense as to why King continues to offer his perspective on U.S. politics when he sees fit.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Who is Ella Purnell’s boyfriend?
Ella Purnell and Max Bennett Kelly
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Who is Ella Purnell’s boyfriend?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 9, 2024
Read Article Did Kate Middleton meet Princess Diana?
Diana, Princess Of Wales, Wearing A Silk Suit Designed By Fashion Designer Bruce Oldfield, During An Official Overseas Visit. Diana's Crystal Heart Earrings Are By Jewellers Butler And Wilson/ Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the opening of Evelina London's new children's day surgery unit on December 5, 2023 in London, England
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Did Kate Middleton meet Princess Diana?
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 9, 2024
Read Article The 8 most nauseating, horrific, and morally repugnant things Prince Andrew has done
Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends the traditional Easter Sunday church service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on March 27, 2016 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
The 8 most nauseating, horrific, and morally repugnant things Prince Andrew has done
David James David James May 9, 2024
Read Article Was what happened to Stray Kids at the MET Gala racist?
Stray Kids attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Was what happened to Stray Kids at the MET Gala racist?
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 9, 2024
Read Article Metro Boomin’s age in 2011, confirmed: explaining the ‘MetroGroomin’ hashtag
Metro Boomin attends the 2023 Variety Hitmakers Brunch at NYA WEST on December 02, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/WireImage)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Metro Boomin’s age in 2011, confirmed: explaining the ‘MetroGroomin’ hashtag
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Who is Ella Purnell’s boyfriend?
Ella Purnell and Max Bennett Kelly
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Who is Ella Purnell’s boyfriend?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 9, 2024
Read Article Did Kate Middleton meet Princess Diana?
Diana, Princess Of Wales, Wearing A Silk Suit Designed By Fashion Designer Bruce Oldfield, During An Official Overseas Visit. Diana's Crystal Heart Earrings Are By Jewellers Butler And Wilson/ Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the opening of Evelina London's new children's day surgery unit on December 5, 2023 in London, England
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Did Kate Middleton meet Princess Diana?
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 9, 2024
Read Article The 8 most nauseating, horrific, and morally repugnant things Prince Andrew has done
Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends the traditional Easter Sunday church service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on March 27, 2016 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
The 8 most nauseating, horrific, and morally repugnant things Prince Andrew has done
David James David James May 9, 2024
Read Article Was what happened to Stray Kids at the MET Gala racist?
Stray Kids attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Was what happened to Stray Kids at the MET Gala racist?
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 9, 2024
Read Article Metro Boomin’s age in 2011, confirmed: explaining the ‘MetroGroomin’ hashtag
Metro Boomin attends the 2023 Variety Hitmakers Brunch at NYA WEST on December 02, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/WireImage)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Metro Boomin’s age in 2011, confirmed: explaining the ‘MetroGroomin’ hashtag
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 9, 2024
Author
Taylor Mansfield
Fascinated by the art of journalism, Taylor Mansfield has been writing for over 10 years. In the present day, she lends her expertise as a Staff Writer / Editor for WGTC, tackling a broad range of topics such as movies, television, celebrity news, and of course… *anything* horror! Because wherever there is horror — Taylor isn't far behind. She has previously contributed to entertainment sites such as GamersDecide, MovieWeb, and The Nerd Stash.