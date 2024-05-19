Courtney Cox as Monica Geller in Friends
Category:
Celebrities

What is Homecourt by Courtney Cox?

Courtney Cox's talents go beyond Hollywood.
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo
|
Published: May 19, 2024 01:38 pm

When you think of Courteney Cox, you immediately recall her iconic role as Monica Geller on Friends. But did you know her success goes beyond the screen thanks to her Homecourt brand?

Cox is mainly known as an American actress, producer, and director who has left her mark on the entertainment industry. She first gained recognition for her role as Lauren Miller on the series Family Ties. After that, her portrayal of Monica Geller on NBC’s Friends catapulted her to international stardom. The series, one of the most beloved sitcoms ever, earned Cox a Screen Actors Guild Award and numerous other nominations.

In addition to Friends, Cox is a core cast member in the Scream horror film franchise, where she has played reporter Gale Weathers since 1996. The actress also starred as Jules Cobb in Cougar Town, earning Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award nominations. Furthermore, she owns Coquette Productions, a production company created with her then-husband David Arquette. Cougar Town is one of the label’s productions.

But she has a career outside of Hollywood as well as Cox has ventured into home care with her Homecourt brand.

What is Courtney Cox’s Homecourt selling?

Released on Jan. 26, 2022, Homecourt is a direct-to-consumer brand founded by Courteney Cox to sell her line of home care items. That means consumers buy products directly from the brand instead of going through supermarkets and sellers.

One of the key selling points of Homecourt is its commitment to non-toxic, vegan, and cruelty-free formulas. Plus, All products are packaged in 100% post-consumer recycled materials. Since people have become more aware of the dangers of chemicals used in cleaning and the environmental impacts of mass production, Homecourt’s bet is to offer ethical and safe home care options. Of course, these high standards don’t come cheap, which is why Homecourt presents itself as a luxury home care brand.

Homecourt offers surface cleaners, hand washers, scented candles, dish soap, and hand creams. Its idea is to provide people with the tools they need to take care of their houses, but it also offers products that focus on self-care and making the atmosphere cozy so its clients can thoroughly enjoy the experience of living in a clean home.

Cox has repeatedly proven she’s a versatile actress with an impressive range. And, thanks to Homecourt and her production company, she has also carved her place in the business world. It’s no wonder her net worth surpasses most of her Friends’ colleagues.

Author
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and amateur game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he has his byline added to portals such as We Got This Covered, The Gamer, and Collider. When he's not working, Marco Vito is gaming, spending time with his dog, or writing fiction. Currently, he's working on a comic book project named Otherkin.