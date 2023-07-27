The ‘Friends’ cast ranked by net worth

The six lead characters of the iconic TV show Friends are some of the most recognizable stars in television history. The beloved sitcom was ratings gold for NBC and lasted a whopping ten successful seasons. The individual and joint adventures of Chandler, Monica, Ross, Rachel, Joey, and Phoebe were watched by millions. Since its early seasons until the present day, Friends is heralded as one of the greatest television shows of all time. The show received critical acclaim throughout its run, and snagged awards at all the major ceremonies.

In the final season of the show, the Friends cast made television history, negotiating a pay increase which awarded them $1 million per episode. This proved a significant boost in their respective net worths, and it has only grown since then. Each of them has enjoyed success in television and film after the show’s end. From their on-screen performances, to their work behind the scenes, they’ve all managed to amass hefty net worths.

Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani)

Matthew Steven LeBlanc was born on July 25, 1967. His role as the goofy yet lovable Joey made him an instant favorite on Friends. While his romantic storylines received mixed reviews from fans, the character’s personal growth was praised. After Friends concluded, LeBlanc reprised his role in the follow-up sitcom, Joey. LeBlanc attended Wentworth School of Technology in Boston, but left early on to pursue an acting career. Before becoming a household name, he was cast in two TV series: TV 101, and Married…with Children. The actor also famously played a fictionalized version of himself on the British-American sitcom, Episodes. For his role in Friends, he was nominated for three Primetime Emmys. His net worth is estimated at $85 million.

David Schwimmer (Ross Geller)

Born on Nov. 2, 1966, David Lawrence Schwimmer is an actor, producer, voice actor, and director. Schwimmer’s role as the slightly melancholic Ross shot him to mainstream fame. He graduated from Northwestern University, Illinois with a bachelor’s degree in Theatre and Speech. Schwimmer moved back to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting. Between 1989 and 1994, he played supporting roles in several series, including: L.A. Law, NYPD Blue, The Wonder Years, and Monty. He landed his role as Ross in 1994 and subsequently became very popular. He received seven Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for his performance, winning one in 1995. Schwimmer’s acting catalog is quite vast, taking on both dramatic and comedic roles since Friends’ conclusion. He has an estimated net worth of $120 million.

Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing)

Matthew Langford Perry was born on August 19, 1969. He played the ever-sarcastic Chandler on the show, and his relationship with Cox’s Monica was adored by fans. Perry is an American-Canadian actor, producer, and comedian. At a young age, he had an interest in tennis, and became a top-ranked junior player. At age 15, the actor moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. After graduating high school, he was cast in the lead role of Chazz Russell in the TV series, Boys Will Be Boys. In 1994, he was cast as Chandler on Friends and received several award nominations for his role. He also appeared in the shows Mr Sunshine and The Odd Couple. Perry has an estimated net worth of $120 million.

Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay)

The lovable, eccentric Phoebe Buffay was brought to life by the brilliant Lisa Kudrow. Phoebe is also widely regarded as one of television’s funniest characters. Lisa Valerie Kudrow was born on July 30, 1963. She is a very well-known actress who has starred in numerous films and TV shows post-Friends. The actress graduated from Vassar College with a bachelor’s degree in Biology. In 1989, she kickstarted her comedy career as part of the improvisation troupe, The Groundlings. She also appeared in the pilots of a few shows, including Just Temporary and Close Encounters. Her role in Friends earned her several awards including two Screen Actors Guild Awards, one American Comedy Award, and one Primetime Emmy Award. As one of the most bankable comedians of her generation, Kudrow has an estimated net worth of $130 million.

Courteney Cox (Monica Geller)

Courteney Bass Cox was born on June 15, 1964. She is an actress and filmmaker best known for her role as the obsessive yet well-meaning Monica Geller. Besides her iconic role on Friends, Cox has starred in multiple notable film franchises and TV shows, including: Scream, Family Ties, and Cougar Town. Cox attended Mount Vernon College, Washington D.C. but did not complete her study in Architecture. She left school to pursue a modeling and acting career. In 1985, she starred in the short-lived sci-fi series Misfits of Science, and a year later, guest-starred in the series The Love Boat and Murder, She Wrote. In 1994, she auditioned for the role of Rachel Green in Friends, but was instead cast as Monica, the sister of Ross Geller. She received seven Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations and won one for her role. Cox is one of the most recognizable actresses of all time, and is a notable social media personality amid her on-screen bookings. She has an estimated net worth of $150 million.

Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green)

Born on Feb. 11, 1969, Jennifer Joanne Aniston is an actress and producer. She is the daughter of Days of Our Lives icon, John Aniston, and Nancy Dow. Before the actress was on Friends, her early life involved supporting herself with several part-time jobs and working in off-Broadway Productions such as Dancing on Checker’s Grave and For Dear Life. After being cast as the sweet and stylish Rachel Green, Aniston became a household name. For her role, she earned several awards, including: four People’s Choice Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Aniston also made a seamless transition to film, becoming romantic comedy royalty. She remains one of the highest paid actresses of all time, and her films have grossed over one billion dollars. It’s no wonder why she has an estimated net worth of $320 million.