Did Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox ever have a romantic relationship in real life?

Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox definitely had chemistry on screen as Chandler and Monica in Friends, but what did the pair’s relationship look like off camera?

Perry’s character gave us so many great moments, and Chandler and Monica’s relationship is one of the most wholesome in the whole show so it’s no wonder fans of the late actor would want to know if there was ever a real spark between the two. Over the course of ten seasons, we saw Chandler and Monica go from platonic friends to a full-on relationship, and eventually marriage.

So were the two ever romantically involved?

Matthew Perry had many high profile relationships during and after Friends, with stars such as Julia Roberts, Gwyneth Paltrow and Cameron Diaz to name a few. His most recent relationship was with literary manager Molly Hurwitz whom the star was engaged to, but the two parted ways before they could get married. However, there was never anything between him and Cox outside of their on screen relationship.

Courteney was actually in a relationship with Scream co-star David Arquette for the majority of the time Friends was on air. The pair met in 1996 whilst filming the horror classic and later married in 1999, Arquette even appeared in an episode of Friends the same year Scream was released.

Did Matthew Perry have feelings for Courteney Cox?

Perry had always had feelings for Cox, it seems like the actor fell hard for his on screen wife according to a source from US Weekly, “Matthew has never fully been able to get over her.” Despite this it seems that Perry himself kept his feelings quiet. During Friends: The Reunion, the actor never mentioned having feelings for his co-star, even after David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston both admitted to crushing on each other.

Almost 20 years after the show ended the two were still close friends, much like the rest of the cast, and it seems that Cox was always there for Perry and he was there for her. They may not have ever been in a romantic relationship with each other but there’s no doubt that they had a strong bond.