Was Matthew Perry married?

Was the 'Friends' star married at the time of his tragic passing?

Matthew Perry played the sarcastic and charming Chandler Bing on Friends and his character tied the knot with Courtney Cox’s Monica Geller during the iconic series’ 10-season run. But, did Perry ever marry off-screen?

Perry — who died in late October at age 54 — had been linked to several big-name actresses during his decades-long acting career. However, Perry never married or had children.

The closest he got to walking down the aisle was with his ex-fiancée – Molly Hurtwitz. Perry and the literary manager began dating in 2018, and in an exclusive interview with People, Perry revealed he had popped the question in November 2020. “I decided to get engaged,” Perry told the outlet that month. “Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

Sadly, the two called off the engagement and split the next year. “Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them,” Perry said in a statement to People in June 2021. “I wish Molly the best.”

Before Hurtwitz, Perry dated Mean Girls actress Lizzy Caplan for six years and earlier, ex-fashion student Rachel Dunn for two.

Through the years, he had entanglements with several A-list actresses including Cameron Diaz and Gwyneth Paltrow, as well as a few-months relationship with Julia Roberts in the ’90s.

Perry said in 2022 that he wanted to start a family after finding the right partner

In November 2022, Perry released his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. In it, he detailed the highs and lows of his public and out-of-the-limelight life, including his struggles with addiction and substance use, as well as his bevy of relationships.

In an interview with People ahead of the book’s release, Perry said he was the one to end most of his romantic endeavors, calling himself the “common denominator.”

“That was me afraid,” he said. “That is what I manifest, something that’s wrong with them. And then I break up with them.”

“But there can’t be something wrong with everyone,” Perry continued. “I’m the common denominator. I left first because I thought they were going to annihilate me.”

He said that feeling “fear” was common for him in relationships, but by shifting to a life of sobriety and personal work, Perry said he was ready to meet a life partner and start a family.

“I’m not run by the fear I used to be run by so everything’s kind of different,” Perry said. “I’m feeling more confident and I’m not afraid of love anymore, so the next girl I go out with better watch out.”

He also said that he felt like he’d be a great father. “I grew up with a lot of little kids around me, and that’s probably why, but I can’t wait,” Perry said.