Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), speak to members of the press on the steps of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol on May 8, 2024 in Washington, DC. The House voted overwhelmingly to save Speaker Johnson from Marjorie Taylor Greene's push to oust him from his leadership position, voting 359 to 43 to table the motion to vacate.
Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

You guys, Marjorie Taylor Greene still thinks tweeting lies about Donald Trump is a better use of her time than working

Does Marj even know what her job actually is?
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: May 9, 2024 06:41 am

You know when you get a new job and at first you’re not entirely sure what you’re doing so you just act like you do? The old “fake it til you make it” ploy? For Marjorie Taylor Greene, this transition period seems to be lasting forever – the Georgian rep has been a Congresswoman since 2020 and she still doesn’t seem to know how to actually do her job.

Recommended Videos

She’s no good at the making it part, but to give her credit, she excels at the faking it. For a woman elected to further the work of government, she sure does spend a lot of time appearing hellbent on running the democratic process into the ground. Not to mention wasting an increasing amount of energy on X (formerly Twitter), penning essays about her beloved tangerine tyrant Donald Trump‘s alleged innocence.

Seriously, MTG’s tweets are getting out of control. If you load the full tweet below, you will see that this might be her longest, most meandering one yet. I’ve read shorter Stephen King novels… and they definitely have less terrifying protagonists. Being forced to read Marjorie’s unhinged ramblings makes you understand how James Caan felt when chained to that bed in Misery.

In this never-ending rant — I’ve checked and it clocks in at an interminable 537 words in length (this is why Jack had a 140-character limit, Elon) — Taylor Greene continues spouting the most egregious untruths about Trump that she can think up.

“Pres Trump has been viciously attacked by weaponized political abuse of power by the entire Democrat Party from the moment he committed the “crime” of beating Hillary Clinton in 2016 and he’s been proven INNOCENT every time and will be again,” she claims.

Really, Marj? Is this the same “Pres Trump” who was arrested on 34 felony counts of business fraud? The same one who was ordered to pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll for defamation, after a judge found her claims of rape against him “substantially true?” The same one whose 2016 election win was most definitely found to have been aided by Russian collusion, despite you calling it “FAKE”? The same one who is literally on trial right now for criminal hush-money payments? The same one who… Oh, damn that woman, she’s got me rambling now.

Thankfully, the replies to Marjorie’s factually challenged magnum opus may just restore your faith in Twitter. I mean, what more perfect response is there to MTG’s mindless verbiage than this reply from @JoJoFromJerz?

And kudos to the fact-checkers out there for breaking down every single lie Marjorie told in her essay.

Marjorie, we are begging you, please close the former bird app and actually do your job for once. You are, after all, earning around about $174,000 a year for it.

Yes, a woman who believes in Jewish Space Lasers, thinks the Nazis had a “Gazpacho Police,” and can’t say the word “indictment” earns way more than you. I know, the world is a cruel and unfair place, only made crueler and unfairer every day thanks to the best efforts of Marj and her ilk.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Sharon. Close enough to Karen’: Roommate from hell turns NYC dream into a nightmare with increasingly crazy behavior
Screenshots via TikTok user Annelisa
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Sharon. Close enough to Karen’: Roommate from hell turns NYC dream into a nightmare with increasingly crazy behavior
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 9, 2024
Read Article The real Martha from ‘Baby Reindeer’ is sitting down with Piers Morgan to set the record straight
baby reindeer netflix richard gadd
Category: News
News
Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
The real Martha from ‘Baby Reindeer’ is sitting down with Piers Morgan to set the record straight
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 8, 2024
Read Article Aw, Donald Trump is experiencing the consequences of his actions and says it’s ‘a really bad feeling’
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 07: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media with attorney Todd Blanche at the end of the day during his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 7, 2024 in New York City. Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records, which prosecutors say was an effort to hide a potential sex scandal, both before and after the 2016 presidential election. Trump is the first former U.S. president to face trial on criminal charges.
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Aw, Donald Trump is experiencing the consequences of his actions and says it’s ‘a really bad feeling’
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 8, 2024
Read Article Dwayne Johnson muscling in on Marvel’s ‘X-Men’ reboot really would spell the MCU’s apocalypse
Dwayne Johnson onstage in the press room at the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California/X-Men: Apocalypse poster
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Dwayne Johnson muscling in on Marvel’s ‘X-Men’ reboot really would spell the MCU’s apocalypse
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 8, 2024
Read Article ‘I would have been in jail’: Confrontational Karen with zero shame invades train passenger’s personal space with her feet
Category: News
News
‘I would have been in jail’: Confrontational Karen with zero shame invades train passenger’s personal space with her feet
Jensen Bird Jensen Bird May 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Sharon. Close enough to Karen’: Roommate from hell turns NYC dream into a nightmare with increasingly crazy behavior
Screenshots via TikTok user Annelisa
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Sharon. Close enough to Karen’: Roommate from hell turns NYC dream into a nightmare with increasingly crazy behavior
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 9, 2024
Read Article The real Martha from ‘Baby Reindeer’ is sitting down with Piers Morgan to set the record straight
baby reindeer netflix richard gadd
Category: News
News
Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
The real Martha from ‘Baby Reindeer’ is sitting down with Piers Morgan to set the record straight
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 8, 2024
Read Article Aw, Donald Trump is experiencing the consequences of his actions and says it’s ‘a really bad feeling’
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 07: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media with attorney Todd Blanche at the end of the day during his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 7, 2024 in New York City. Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records, which prosecutors say was an effort to hide a potential sex scandal, both before and after the 2016 presidential election. Trump is the first former U.S. president to face trial on criminal charges.
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Aw, Donald Trump is experiencing the consequences of his actions and says it’s ‘a really bad feeling’
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 8, 2024
Read Article Dwayne Johnson muscling in on Marvel’s ‘X-Men’ reboot really would spell the MCU’s apocalypse
Dwayne Johnson onstage in the press room at the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California/X-Men: Apocalypse poster
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Dwayne Johnson muscling in on Marvel’s ‘X-Men’ reboot really would spell the MCU’s apocalypse
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 8, 2024
Read Article ‘I would have been in jail’: Confrontational Karen with zero shame invades train passenger’s personal space with her feet
Category: News
News
‘I would have been in jail’: Confrontational Karen with zero shame invades train passenger’s personal space with her feet
Jensen Bird Jensen Bird May 7, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'