You guys, Marjorie Taylor Greene still thinks tweeting lies about Donald Trump is a better use of her time than working

You know when you get a new job and at first you’re not entirely sure what you’re doing so you just act like you do? The old “fake it til you make it” ploy? For Marjorie Taylor Greene, this transition period seems to be lasting forever – the Georgian rep has been a Congresswoman since 2020 and she still doesn’t seem to know how to actually do her job.

She’s no good at the making it part, but to give her credit, she excels at the faking it. For a woman elected to further the work of government, she sure does spend a lot of time appearing hellbent on running the democratic process into the ground. Not to mention wasting an increasing amount of energy on X (formerly Twitter), penning essays about her beloved tangerine tyrant Donald Trump‘s alleged innocence.

Seriously, MTG’s tweets are getting out of control. If you load the full tweet below, you will see that this might be her longest, most meandering one yet. I’ve read shorter Stephen King novels… and they definitely have less terrifying protagonists. Being forced to read Marjorie’s unhinged ramblings makes you understand how James Caan felt when chained to that bed in Misery.

Joe Biden is guilty of multiple abuses of power, corruption, getting rich from his family’s business deals with foreign countries, breaking his oath of office, and causing the daily invasion of the United States of America, AND the Democrats lie for him and protect him everyday.… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 8, 2024

In this never-ending rant — I’ve checked and it clocks in at an interminable 537 words in length (this is why Jack had a 140-character limit, Elon) — Taylor Greene continues spouting the most egregious untruths about Trump that she can think up.

“Pres Trump has been viciously attacked by weaponized political abuse of power by the entire Democrat Party from the moment he committed the “crime” of beating Hillary Clinton in 2016 and he’s been proven INNOCENT every time and will be again,” she claims.

Really, Marj? Is this the same “Pres Trump” who was arrested on 34 felony counts of business fraud? The same one who was ordered to pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll for defamation, after a judge found her claims of rape against him “substantially true?” The same one whose 2016 election win was most definitely found to have been aided by Russian collusion, despite you calling it “FAKE”? The same one who is literally on trial right now for criminal hush-money payments? The same one who… Oh, damn that woman, she’s got me rambling now.

Thankfully, the replies to Marjorie’s factually challenged magnum opus may just restore your faith in Twitter. I mean, what more perfect response is there to MTG’s mindless verbiage than this reply from @JoJoFromJerz?

Sir, this is a Wendy’s. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 8, 2024

And kudos to the fact-checkers out there for breaking down every single lie Marjorie told in her essay.

Not sure I've seen so many lies in a single post before. Impressive!



Trump's son-in-law received billions from Saudi Arabia. Foreign entities own major portions of Trump's buildings. And Trump got millions from foreign nations while he was President.



Meanwhile your sham… — Jared Ryan Sears (@JaredRyanSears) May 8, 2024

Marjorie, we are begging you, please close the former bird app and actually do your job for once. You are, after all, earning around about $174,000 a year for it.

Yes, a woman who believes in Jewish Space Lasers, thinks the Nazis had a “Gazpacho Police,” and can’t say the word “indictment” earns way more than you. I know, the world is a cruel and unfair place, only made crueler and unfairer every day thanks to the best efforts of Marj and her ilk.

