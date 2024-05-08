Marjorie Taylor Greene
What is Marjorie Taylor Greene's job?

And no, being a transphobe and saying school shootings are fake is not in her job description.
Just like it’s getting harder to differentiate between Donald Trump and a diaper-clad clown wearing orange makeup, it is now next to impossible to remember that Marjorie Taylor Greene’s actual list of duties doesn’t include getting dragged through the mud by her colleagues, peddling made-up stories about Jesus, and cooking wild, often disgusting, conspiracy theories.

These days, MTG is spending her time staring at license plates on cars, getting laughed at publicly by fellow Republicans who have made it clear that tolerating her is no longer an alternative, and addressing Fox News’ brave attempt at telling the truth about her intellect by…whining about it.

But come on, the only thing separating her from an empty tin can making unnecessary noise is the fact that she is a Congresswoman, a member of the United States House of Representatives. Greene has been the U.S. Representative of Georgia’s 14th congressional district since 2021. Seems made up, huh, since we have hardly ever seen her doing or accomplishing, or even considering to do the tasks for what she is getting paid a whopping $174,000 per year or higher, which is the salary for most members of the House, according to the Congressional Research Service.

As detailed by the official site of the House, a U.S. Representative’s primary duties include “introducing bills and resolutions, offer amendments and serve on committees.” Huh.

Oh, I am so not disregarding all the work she has done. So far, MTG has gone against bills, slid in majorly problematic legislations that serve her bigoted persona, tried to head-butt resolutions, and has done her best to kick up as much chaos as possible.

Let’s see, off the top of my head — there was one bill to ban U.S. embassies from flying the LGBTQ Pride flag, then a bill to restrict trans children and adults from receiving gender-affirming care, her latest bid of protesting against the Ukraine funding proposal (and losing, may I add, spectacularly), and ooh, taking credit for the federal funds her district received for infrastructure improvements as part of the budget bill that she voted against.

Wow, what a track record. Way to go, Marj!

Anyway, back to what a day for a member of the House should look like. Technically, their schedules are so hectic that a day is often planned in increments of five minutes to adjust every single task on their table, from briefings, meetings, hearing to crafting bills, voting on them, attending fundraising events, etc — in a nutshell, doing their “best [to] represent their constituents.”

But Greene is Greene, after all. Hard at work, she finds the time to promote transphobia, flaunt her misogynistic ideologies, profess her love for Trump even as he either studiously ignores her or flat-out supports her imagined foes, and advertise her baseless conspiracy theories.

