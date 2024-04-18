Oops, Fox News finally admitted that Marjorie Taylor Greene is a dump

For a long, long time, Fox News had been operating under the blanket rule of supporting whosoever goes gooey-eyed when they look at Donald Trump. But after the GOP election candidate decided to drop the bug in his already infected software, the outlet has also done the unthinkable — openly calling Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene an idiot.

Their words, not mine. But, touché.

It has been becoming more and glaringly more obvious that MTG has clearly lost sight of what the Republicans’ actual goal is — defeating Joe Biden and every other candidate in the 2024 elections and ensuring Trump is back in the White House. But between rubbing shoulders with the living incarnation of dumbness (aka her hero) and being inspired not to keep the lid on her stock of narcissism, Greene regressed to her default settings — being unhelpfully chaotic and making enough noise to pretend she has a brain and is relevant.

Forgetting that she was harming her own party’s credibility, and in turn, Trump’s already-in-the-dumps chances of winning is currently the biggest side-effect of the fact that Marj exists. As pointed out by Fox News, the majority Republicans enjoyed in Congress is now on the edge of a knife that is being pushed by Greene who is working hard to get Speaker Mike Johnson ousted since he has not been meeting her deranged wishes while dealing with massive issues like America providing funds to Ukraine and the reauthorization of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).



This in-house chaos not only threatens to snatch away this sliver of dominance Republicans have barely held on to since the infamous ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy but has also put the already dwindling public confidence in the party through the wringer.

Trump, who made the (rare) smart decision of not even considering Greene as his running mate, is steering away from her madcap ambitions. He has made it clear that he stands with Johnson who is “doing a very good job — he’s doing about as good as you’re going to do.”

First Trump, now Fox News… that’s gotta hurt, eh Marj? While she is yet to address the article, the conservative news publication suddenly changing its tune to admit that the GOP faces a high risk of imploding all thanks to Greene has provided plenty of entertainment to everyone.

Rare Fox News win. 🍿🍿🍿 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 17, 2024

This is gold! How long before they delete it due to trumpers pressure? — 🦦Marie 🦥 (@NoWay7790) April 17, 2024

Jesus Christ – an accurate FoxNews headline…

How else will you all surprise us today? — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) April 17, 2024

Since she continues to publicly attack Johnson, either MTG is blissfully unaware of losing yet another ally, or she is deliberately ignoring the true state of her non-existent intelligence becoming the headline of a pro-Trump outlet.

