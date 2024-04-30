Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks to reporters after attending a briefing with U.S. Secret Service officials on the cocaine substance found at the White House on July 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. U.S. Secret Service officials briefed members of the House Oversight Committee about the discovery of the substance in the lobby area of the West Wing and announced that their investigation had been concluded after finding no suspect.
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

Lauren ‘huge drop in donations’ Boebert tries and fails to burn Biden after being roasted to a crisp

This is why you shouldn't play with fire without intelligent supervision.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: Apr 30, 2024 09:52 am

Lauren Boebert. It seems that once you say her name, she appears just like Beetlejuice (don’t get too excited now, Lauren).

President Biden has delivered a scorching burn to the condemned Colorado congresswoman, which unfortunately summoned her up from the underworld as she attempted to hit back at him — only to miss so wildly that her fist swung back around to punch herself in the face.

Speaking at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner over the weekend, President Biden criticized claims that “what’s going on in Congress is political theater.” As he argued, “if Congress were a theater, they would’ve thrown out Lauren Boebert a long time ago.”

Anyone else would lay low and lick their wounds after such a stinger of a zinger, but obviously Boebert is not someone who feels shame as you or I do — hence why she was infamously thrown out of the Beetlejuice musical for lewd behavior in the first place. In Bobo’s blinkered mind, this was a prime opportunity to turn the tables on Biden, which she attempted to do with a comeback garnished with the weakest of sauces.

“Speaking of throwing people out, November is coming,” Boebert responded on X. “Keep that basement warm.”

Returning to the old “Biden ran his campaign from his basement” jab from 2020? Come on, Lauren, is that really the best you’ve got? That the man has a house? You’d think someone so obsessed with owning guns would be able to fire better shots.

It’s no surprise that Boebert’s attempt to deflect from her own moral indecency backfired spectacularly, as the replies to her tweet are full of folks who are extremely confident that it’s Bobo herself who’s about to get thrown out once again very soon.

Her basement should be pretty warm, seeing as it contains a portal to hell…

Honestly, the people of X didn’t even need to get snarky with this one. Boebert owned herself perfectly fine without anyone else’s help.

It seems like Bobo’s off her game all-round, as her campaign is also recording a massive drop in donations. Boebert must have thought moving to a more conservative district from her previous one would only secure her spot in Congress, but it seems that her new constituents are less happy to open their wallets than her old ones. As per Newsweek, Boebert only earned $388,805 from individual donors in the first quarter of 2024. This is a massive drop from last year, as she earned a total of $2.7 million across 2023 — meaning she was averaging well over $500,000 per quarter.

We may have summoned her up from the underworld, but maybe the people will decide to send her back from whence she came this November. Like Beetlejuice might say, it’s showtime.

Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'