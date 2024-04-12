Daily reminder that Lauren Boebert is the gassy, gun-wielding Katie Britt knockoff Colorado doesn’t need

The Republican party made a shift from its typical flavor of politician — malicious, criminal-minded bigots who put profit above human lives — when it brought Lauren Boebert into the fold.

Boebert is plenty malicious, don’t get me wrong, but it seems that she doesn’t have quite enough brain matter to actually do much damage to this country. Rather than make real, harmful changes from her position of power, the Colorado representative spends most of her time being an embarrassing distraction with no actual impact to speak of.

During her time in Congress, Laurie Bobes has accomplished nothing other than dragging her own name through the mud via a series of scandals. Within her first year in office, she’d introduced 17 bills and seven resolutions, none of which managed to pass committee. The years since haven’t seen her improve a bit as she continues to back wild, offensive, and downright corrupt efforts that, without fail, fall flat within months.

Now, in a desperate bid to cling to her rapidly deteriorating supporter base, Boebert is channeling grinning gremlin Katie Britt, with even worse results. The gun-toting Boebert created a new campaign ad with the aid of her youngest son and wasted no time displaying how little talent the GOP has within its ranks.

Boebert is somehow both wooden and plastic in the cringe-worthy ad, even as her son vastly outshines her in the acting department. In fact, it seems like little Roman may have inherited the sole Boebert family brain cell, if his surprisingly smooth and crisp delivery is any indication. Boebert, on the other hand, comes across like a cardboard cutout attempting to mimic real life.

NEW AD: My youngest son Roman helped out with our latest campaign ad, reminding Coloradans of what I've gotten done for our state in Congress! pic.twitter.com/FdKmLyOOtM — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 9, 2024

It’s the Katie Britt encore no one asked for, made all the worse by the blatant lies scattered throughout. Only the first assertion — that Boebert carries a gun — seems to have any truth to it, as everything that follows either vastly stretches the truth or outright ignores it. Boebert’s shameful tenure in Congress wouldn’t make for a great campaign ad, however, so they had to fluff it up somehow.

The clear avoidance of truth in the ad didn’t fool viewers, who were quick to pile onto Boebert and her atrocious ad. As one commenter aptly pointed out, “Your campaign ad of what you got done is stuff that didn’t get done?”

When your “accomplishment” is showing us how to get kicked out of the Buell during a performance and how to disrespect theatre staff, you haven’t accomplished anything.



See you soon at King Soopers selling cigarettes and lottery tickets at the service counter. — AT (@AndyTurner16598) April 9, 2024

All Bobo’s really managed during her time in office is to shame the office she was elected into and whine about gas prices. That’s been her go-to complaint for months now, as she works to link high gas prices to President Biden and ignores the many issues voters would prefer she focus on.

Gas prices are soaring once again under Joe Biden.



The national average is once again over $3.50.



Are we registering voters at the gas pumps?



No way you can vote Biden after filling up your tank! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 5, 2024

Who needs silly things like gun control, an economy that isn’t spiraling into non-existence, or affordable heathcare when gas prices are over $3? Those are all minor issues when a tank of gas is breaking the bank, and — while surging prices across the scope are certainly an issue — the only reason Boebert is focusing in on gas is because, in her empty head, it’s easily linkable back to Biden.

Boebert has no interest in actually doing anything good for the American people — she just wants another term in office. She’ll be up for re-election this November, but honestly, if we must choose a Boebert for Congress, I’m voting for Roman.

